“Sue Me”: Deontay Wilder Held Back by Security as He Storms Out of Interview After Tyson Fury Question

The former heavyweight champion insists he has evidence and dares Fury to sue him over the claims.

Security steps in as tensions rise, bringing the interview to an abrupt end.

Tyson Fury has a surname bearing an emotion. Yet it seems the Bronze Bomber is the one who appears more “furious,” so much so that as the interview with Simon Jordan escalated, security had to intervene, just in case he crossed the line. The unexpected development centers on Wilder’s latest round of accusations, in which he blamed Fury, who defeated him in two of their three fights, for cheating.

The latest allegations come ahead of Wilder’s scheduled bout against Derek Chisora on April 4 at London’s O2 Arena. The former WBC heavyweight champion drew attention when he claimed that Tyson Fury cheated his way through the first two fights of their trilogy. Stating that he will reveal everything through a documentary or a film, Deontay Wilder even challenged Fury to sue him if he’s wrong. Yet few would have predicted the way he reacted when Simon Jordan raised the subject in the latest episode of talkBOXING.

Deontay Wilder exits interview after being pushed on Tyson Fury accusations

Wilder appeared to have already made up his mind that he didn’t want to discuss Tyson Fury or their fights. “We are not going to talk about him at all,” he insisted, raising his pitch. Yet Jordan continued. Explaining why he wanted to bring up Fury, the businessman-presenter said, “So what I’m asking you in all of this is it sounds to me, given the character that you are, that’s like a little bit flaky. You lost those fights, and those fights were lost, and you saying that someone like Fury cheated you in those fights, I think is kind of disappointing to me.”

The comment clearly struck a nerve as Wilder fired back, saying, “I know the truth; I have the facts.” Insisting that whatever he has said about Fury remains true, Wilder framed it in racial terms. “Why is it so hard to believe a Black man rather than a white man?”

Jordan tried to cool things down – it wasn’t about color. But Wilder continued pressing the issue. As tensions rose, co-host Simon Oliver attempted to intervene and steer the discussion toward the upcoming fight against Chisora.

Imago Tyson Fury lands a left jab to Deontay Wilders chest during the Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III 12-round Heavyweight boxing match, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, October 9th, 2021. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY LAV2021100954 JAMESxATOA

Yet Wilder appeared rattled by that point. He got up from his seat and, after sitting down again for a few minutes, walked out only to return in front of Jordan. Speaking about Fury, he said, “Tell him to sue me so I can show the facts early because when the documentary and everything and the story come out, I’m going to show everything.”

By then, security had surrounded him. Thankfully, nothing untoward happened, and Wilder walked out of the studio.

Wilder rekindles Fury dispute; Brit pushes back

Wilder’s outburst at the talkSPORT studio likely caught many off guard. The losses to Fury triggered a career downturn, which many believe he has struggled to recover from. Wilder drew the first fight with the English heavyweight before losing via a seventh-round TKO in the rematch.

The third fight, which ended in the 11th round, remains the most decisive, with Ring Magazine adjudging it the Fight of the Year.

However, Wilder continues to raise questions about the verdicts from the first two bouts. “If I’m lying, then please tell him to sue me for defamation of character so I can have the proof,” he said in the Ring podcast.

As in the latest instance, his charges leaned toward claims of racial bias. While the referee giving an “extra 15 count” to Fury in their first fight after he knocked him down remained one major grievance for Wilder, his complaints extended to allegedly tampered gloves, stating Fury followed the same approach in their rematch as well.

Wilder’s rival in the case, Fury, meanwhile, delivered a parting jab. Without naming Wilder directly, he praised Oleksandr Usyk, who defeated him. “In this life, you don’t always get what you want or what you think you did enough to get. But that’s where it stays. You don’t hear me crying and moaning about it, saying, ‘Oh my god, he cheated. ‘That’s not me, and there’s no point in crying over spilled milk.” Fans now have to see how he responds to Wilder’s renewed fire.