Suspended Boxer Appeals WBO for Reduced Suspension After Doping Violation

Facing a suspension and a ticking clock, Janibek Alimkhanuly finds time becoming his greatest opponent. The Kazakh, who turned 31 three weeks ago, now faces a race to retain the sole title he still holds. The WBO (World Boxing Organization) has confirmed receiving an appeal from the former unified middleweight champion, whose career stalled after reports of doping violations emerged.

“Janibek and his team have filed an appeal against the suspension, and it is currently being reviewed,” WBO President Gustavo Olivieri told Cesar Seda of “Boxeo Urbano Network.” “They are not satisfied with the suspension, and they have the legal right to appeal it.”

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The report from Boxing Social follows the moves taken by the two sanctioning bodies whose belts Alimkhanuly previously held. While the IBF (International Boxing Federation) stripped him of their championship, the WBO suspended him for a year, allowing him to retain their belt.

The fallout surfaced during the lead-up to his headlining bout against Erislandy Lara. Alimkhanuly reportedly returned positive results during VADA doping tests. As a result, the unification bout with Lara was canceled. The Cuban, meanwhile, fought last-minute replacement Johan Gonzalez.

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With that sequence in place, Alimkhanuly’s suspension was backdated from the time it was reported. Now benched for five months, the Kazakh doesn’t want to waste time as the landscape at 160 pounds shifts. His case, however, remains unresolved. Explaining the situation, Olivieri said the WBO’s internal appeals team will review the case thoroughly before making a decision.

Imago BOXING ALIMKHANULY MIKHAILOVICH, Janibek Alimkhanuly celebrates victory during the IBF Middleweight World Title match between Janibek Alimkhanuly and Andrei Mikhailovich at The Star in Sydney, Friday, October 4, 2024. ACHTUNG: NUR REDAKTIONELLE NUTZUNG, KEINE ARCHIVIERUNG UND KEINE BUCHNUTZUNG SYDNEY NEW SOUTH WALES AUSTRALIA PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxAUSxNZLxPNGxFIJxVANxSOLxTGA Copyright: xMARKxEVANSx 20241004134219899435

“We have an internal administrative appeal process, a panel composed of lawyers and licensed professionals who act as judges and determine the final resolution,” he reportedly stated. “We have to wait to see what the final determination will be. It could be to uphold the suspension, modify it, or dismiss it entirely.”

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That uncertainty now drives the urgency in Alimkhanuly’s camp.

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Janibek Alimkhanuly’s comeback meets a changing middleweight division

At 160 pounds, the WBO currently has an interim championship held by Denzel Bentley. Earlier this month, the London-born fighter defeated the Venezuelan Endry Saavedra and now awaits his next opportunity. Reports indicate the WBO plans a mandatory title defense between Bentley and top contender Yoenli Hernandez (#3).

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“On the other hand, I am going to recommend to the organization’s Championship Committee that Hernández be designated as Bentley’s mandatory challenger,” Olivieri said. “Since there has not been a mandatory defense in more than two years while the suspension is being served, Bentley would have to fulfill this mandatory obligation.”

Adding another layer to the situation, the WBO could also consider a voluntary defense for Bentley.

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In that situation, there is a chance Alimkhanuly could enter the mix and face Bentley to resolve the title picture. But that possibility depends on the final decision of the Puerto Rico-based sanctioning body’s review of his appeal.

If Alimkhanuly vs. Bentley becomes a reality, then Hernandez may have to sit out and become the mandatory challenger to the winner of that bout.

Given those possibilities, an expedited return becomes important for Alimkhanuly. Things could quickly shift if he waits too long. If he ends up serving the full 12-month suspension, he could return as a top contender rather than a champion. That would leave him working his way back, taking on opponents before re-entering the championship race.