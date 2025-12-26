Taiga Imanaga vs. Eridson Garcia Stats and Prediction: Record, Age, Height, Weight, Reach, Rankings, and Knockout Ratio

The moment that often leaves scores of fighters, contenders, and sometimes even champions in the lurch is now knocking at young Taiga Imanaga’s door. Though coached by a different trainer, the 26-year-old from Osaka Prefecture in Japan trains alongside Naoya Inoue, who headlines The Ring V: Night of the Samurai against Alan David Picasso. The DAZN-streamed stacked card, featuring an array of Japanese fighters testing their skills against an equally ambitious and driven roster of Mexican and Hispanic opponents, is set to unfold tomorrow at Riyadh’s Mohammed Abdo Arena.

But for Taiga Imanaga, this could be the biggest fight of his three-year professional career. He faces Eridson Garcia, who is ranked 13th and 10th by the WBA and WBO, respectively, in the super featherweight division. The 31-year-old Dominican Republic native, now based in Houston, intends to improve his standing with a win over one of the rising prospects. So how does the matchup shape up? Let’s take a closer look.

ADVERTISEMENT

Predicting Taiga Imanaga vs. Eridson Garcia: Who has better stats and a record?

On paper, it is a matchup between a newcomer and a veteran. An amateur standout, Imanaga turned professional in 2022 and has since competed in nine bouts, remaining unbeaten. With five of those wins coming by knockout, he boasts a knockout-to-win ratio of 56 percent.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 今永虎雅 (@imanaga_taiga_0809) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Garcia, on the other hand, has been a professional since 2017. He has faced 23 opponents in the paid ranks, emerging victorious in 22 of them. With 14 of his wins coming by stoppage, he presents a more seasoned resume by comparison.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taiga Imanaga vs. Eridson Garcia: Height, weight, reach comparison, and more

In terms of size and reach, both fighters appear to be evenly matched. Standing 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimeters), Santo Domingo-born Garcia is roughly an inch shorter than his Japanese counterpart, who measures 5 feet 9 inches (177 centimeters).

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Both fighters possess a reach of 70.9 inches (180 centimeters). Three months ago, in the lead-up to his fight against Yudai Murakami, Imanaga weighed in at 134.8 pounds. By comparison, Garcia tipped the scales at 130 pounds when he fought Cristian Perez in early September.

The official weigh-in results for the bout are as follows:

Imanaga – 134.6 pounds

ADVERTISEMENT

Garcia – 134.5 pounds

Fight prediction

Youth and pedigree appear to be working in Taiga Imanaga’s favor. That likely explains why many fans and pundits view him as the favorite heading into tomorrow’s bout against a ranked veteran. Interestingly, while Imanaga will be stepping into the ring for the third time this year, having faced Romer Pinili in late March, this fight will mark Garcia’s fourth outing of the year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moreover, Garcia’s last two victories came via knockout, whereas Imanaga’s most recent stoppage win dates back to July of last year.

A southpaw, Imanaga follows the traditional Japanese boxing approach of disciplined offense built around a sharp jab. He is equally effective with body shots and, much like Junto Nakatani, uses movement and angles to control distance while possessing enough power to finish fights.

Garcia, also a southpaw, employs a more American-style approach, relying on a high guard, lateral movement, and quick counters. A savvy offensive fighter, he is likely to lean on his experience in an attempt to outmaneuver the younger prospect.