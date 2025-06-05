Teddy Atlas Blasts Eddy Reynoso’s Role in Munguia PED Scandal, Questions Canelo’s Support

“Who’s their trainer?” When asked for his perspective on the Jaime Munguia controversy, Oscar De La Hoya raised the question. The former light middleweight champion finds himself at the head of a storm that has, to all appearances, engulfed those around him. Munguia has strongly contested any wrongdoing; however, his trainer, Eddy Reynoso, and superstar stablemate, Canelo Alvarez, have been taking the heat as well.

For the record, after Jaime Munguia, ‘Team Munguia‘ shared its side of the story through an official statement. But despite the clarifications, with Munguia’s involvement, reportedly the fourth fighter from Reynoso’s stable to be mired in a PED controversy, the echo of the latest scandal now reverberates far and wide. One of those who expressed his reservations over Reynoso and the extent of his responsibility in Munguia’s failed drug test was Teddy Atlas.

Teddy Atlas: The buck stops with you!

In the latest of ‘The Fight with Teddy Atlas,‘ which he hosts with son Teddy Atlas III, the highly regarded trainer shared an unfiltered view of the Munguia controversy. Unsparing in his criticism, his son felt it was high time such instances were brought to an end. So, highlighting the present and the past instances, Teddy Atlas III said, “I want to get your thoughts. I did single out Eddie Reynoso because this was his fighter, Jaime Munguia. The same thing happened with Canelo Alvarez in 2018 before his rematch with Triple G. He had Julio Caesar Martinez on March 30, 2024, and he also had Oscar Valdez test positive.”

via Getty BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 19: Canelo Alvarez and Jaime Munguia shake hands during a press conference to preview their super middleweight fight at The Beverly Hills Hotel on March 19, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Teddy Atlas acknowledged Eddy Reynoso’s credentials. After all, he’s the one who took care of Canelo’s career. But where there’s smoke, there’s fire. While Reynoso may be ‘guilty or not guilty,’ considering the facts and the past instances, it’s quite difficult to evade the responsibility altogether. “When you’re the trainer, you’re responsible for everything,” Atlas stated, adding, “If you don’t, then you’re not a trainer.”

Drawing the comparison with a restaurant chef, Teddy Atlas slammed the excuse ‘Team Munguia‘ had earlier shared. In their statement, they mentioned, “Eddy Reynoso serves only as Jaime’s trainer. He is not involved in Jaime’s nutrition, supplementation, or medical oversight.” Something Canelo also insisted on during a media appearance. “Eddy (Reynoso) doesn’t give him his food,” he reportedly told a reporter who raised the Munguia question.

True to his style, Teddy Atlas didn’t mince words while elaborating on the question of accountability.

It all falls under your watch

A task could be huge and require help from others, trainers, assistants, equipment, etc. However, Teddy Atlas contested, the ultimate control and final decision still rest with the main person in charge. “But nothing leaves that kitchen without the chef’s approval,” he stated.

via Getty SAN DIEGO, CA – MARCH 02: Boxer Canelo Alvarez (R) and trainer Eddy Reynoso smile during the press conference announcing the Canelo Alvarez v Dmitry Bivol fight on May 7th, 2022 at the Sheraton Hotel on March 2, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Matt Thomas/Getty Images) ***Local Caption***

Urging for a national commission for arresting the substance abuse menace, Teddy Atlas insisted, “Should the trainer also be culpable? Should he also be connected? Should he also be suspended? I’d say yes. Should there also be accountability to him? I would say yes. I would say yes because that’s one of the ways you’re going to stop it—for everybody to be accountable.”

Further details should emerge when the result of Munguia’s B sample comes into view. While voices to overturn the result of the rematch with Bruno Surace gain strength, until then, fans will have to wait and watch.

What’s your take? Should the trainer also take responsibility for his charge’s misdemeanor?