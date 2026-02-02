Teofimo Lopez Makes Major Career Decision After Shakur Stevenson Loss

Coming off poor health and a condition that was reportedly life-threatening, Teofimo Lopez could offer an excuse when George Kambosos Jr. defeated him, but none existed when Shakur Stevenson steamrolled him at Madison Square Garden last night. “That’s on me,” he told The Stomping Ground post-fight. Now staring at limited options, that clarity seems to have helped the 28-year-old chart a different direction – toward a move to welterweight.

Teofimo Lopez hopes that shift could help him revive a career that has now reached its lowest point. Stepping into the 147-pound division, he should be able to adjust better physically than continue struggling against fast and lithe fighters like Shakur Stevenson, Dalton Smith, or Richardson Hitchins, who currently lead the 140-pound division. Moreover, the shift promises potential matchups that suit Lopez’s stature as a former champion.

Teofimo Lopez maps out 147-pound future after Shakur Stevenson loss

Still, the immediate aftermath of the Stevenson fight painted a harsher picture. His face bore the tell-tale marks of the punishment he absorbed at the hands of Shakur Stevenson in their headlining bout. But what caught most attention was the comment above his photograph: “Off to the welterweight division.”

Ring Magazine shared the screenshot of Lopez’s Instagram story, and it quickly sparked debate, because a move to 147 pounds opens possible matchups against the likes of Devin Haney, Rolando Romero, the winner of the upcoming fight between Ryan Garcia and Mario Barrios, and, more significantly, Conor Benn, who intriguingly received a call-out from Stevenson.

However, this was hardly the first time Lopez had floated the idea. Back in May of last year, after he defeated Arnold Barboza Jr., he mentioned that he weighed around 147 pounds for the fight, meaning he felt light and comfortable during the bout. Even ahead of that contest, he told Ring Magazine, “Beware, Teofimo is coming to conquer the 147 division.”

In that light, the loss to Stevenson likely landed hard for the former champion, who, in a departure from his usual rambling, appeared more realistic and accepting. “I didn’t fight too hard tonight. We got the decision that we got. I did poorly by not listening to my team. That’s on me. My team did a phenomenal job. They had great guidelines and great instructions. I just didn’t listen,” he said.

The tougher question now is whether the moving up is as promising as it sounds, because the move to 147 may not be as rosy as it appears.

Welterweight threatens to complicate Lopez’s reset

Though no longer boasting a lineup that included Terence Crawford and Jaron Ennis, the welterweight division poses its own problems for Lopez. The hierarchy has shifted since two of its most famous departed. In their place, Lewis Crocker, Rolando Romero, Devin Haney, and Mario Barrios now sit atop the contenders.

Just beneath them are recognizable names such as Conor Benn, Jack Catterall, Brian Norman Jr., and Ryan Garcia, leaving Lopez with a string of challenges before he could aim for the next title shot. As a former titleholder, he should find himself holding a position in the top 10, but that does not make the climb easy.

That bigger picture raises the technical question. The most important point that’s being missed here is how, even with moving up, Teofimo Lopez could still show the same technical flaws that Shakur Stevenson exposed. In a sharp critique, boxing trainer Stephen “Breadman” Edwards wrote, “It’s not so much that Teo is hot & cold. He just can’t perform on the elite level vs. fighters who make him lead & can match his speed. Props to him for taking the Shakur challenge. Teo will struggle for the rest of his career if they don’t get him a protective matchmaker.”

That final point underscores the risk. Unless his team lines up easier or stylistically favorable opponents, Teofimo will keep having trouble for the rest of his career. Given the current lineup it has, welterweight has little to offer for now.