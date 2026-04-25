Teofimo Lopez Rejects Title Shot for Major Career Move After Shakur Stevenson Loss

Teofimo Lopez is still locked in. But his path seems to have shifted. Coming off a loss that left him a ranked contender, one thought his immediate move would be to reclaim the lost title. Instead, Lopez appears set on a different route, one that is likely to unfold in a different place and at a different time.

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“News: Teofimo Lopez let pass Friday’s IBF deadline to accept a position in vacant 140 title fight vs. Lindolfo Delgado,” Dan Rafael tweeted. “Lopez will move up to 147 & Delgado will be ordered to face the next available IBF-ranked contender for the title, unbeaten Canadian Arthur Biyarslanov.”

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That decision traces back to the aftermath of Lopez’s loss to Shakur Stevenson on January 31. After being stripped of his belt, the Brooklynite was searching for direction when an opportunity arrived.

In the 140-pound division, the situation changed. IBF champion Richardson Hitchins vacated the title to pursue a belt at 147 pounds. The decision followed his move to Dana White’s new boxing promotion, Zuffa.

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To settle matters at light welterweight, the New Jersey-based sanctioning body ordered Lindolfo Delgado, who holds the top ranking, to face the next available contender. With both Oscar Duarte, ranked 3rd, and Keyshawn Davis (#4) already scheduled for fights, the opportunity naturally shifted to Teofimo Lopez.

That did not last long, as Lopez made his intentions clear.

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“@GarciaBoxing Go make Mexico proud,” he tweeted. My buddy, Lindolfo Delgado! IBF Junior Welterweight World Championship title. Long live Mexico and f**k ice! Welterweight division, take notice. 🚨🚨”

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That stance aligns with his current positioning at welterweight.

Is Teofimo Lopez walking into danger at 147?

Lopez is already a ranked contender at 147 pounds. He holds the 3rd position at WBO and 7th in WBC’s top 15 rankings. So the news and his message are consistent with where he stands today. Still, the decision raises a bigger question: What comes next?

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By most measures, the landscape at welterweight is far more challenging than at light welterweight.

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With Lewis Crocker, Rolando Romero, Ryan Garcia, and Devin Haney leading the division, the 147-pound class is one of boxing’s most stacked. The contender pool runs just as deep.

From English contenders Conor Benn and Jack Catterall to dangerous names like Raul Curiel, Shakhram Giyasov, and former champion Brian Norman Jr., the talent pool runs deep. There is no shortage of high-level opposition.

Against that level of competition, how does Teofimo Lopez plan to work his way back into the title picture?

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The most likely and practical answer lies in his placement. The loss to Stevenson not only damaged his reputation; it also exposed gaps in his form and style.

So there is a strong chance he takes a relatively easier fight first. That step that could rebuild his confidence while giving him time to identify and correct flaws before making his next move. However, one concern continues to follow him. Lopez needs to fix his corner. The fight against Stevenson exposed the limitations of his trainer – his father, Teofimo Lopez Sr.

And until that issue is addressed, the bigger questions may linger. Can Lopez truly reset and navigate his way through a division that offers very little margin for error?