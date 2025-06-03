Teofimo Lopez Sets the Record Straight on Turki Alalshikh After Issuing Public Apology

With Ryan Garcia losing to Rolando Romero and Devin Haney eking out a win in a lackluster performance, Teofimo Lopez had a clear runway. He registered a dominant victory over Arnold Barboza Jr. at the May 2 Times Square event. His debut under the Riyadh Season banner seemingly placed him squarely in contention for a major bout. The future looked bright. But just as discussions of a high-stakes matchup were gaining momentum, Lopez appeared to derail his momentum with pointed comments aimed at Turki Alalshikh.

The backlash was swift. Lopez’s remarks quickly gained traction on social media, drawing sharp criticism and casting doubt over his standing with Riyadh Season. Realizing the misstep, the reigning light welterweight champion issued a public apology to Alalshikh. However, questions remain about whether the damage has already been done. Rumors now suggest his relationship with Riyadh Season may be in jeopardy. In a recent interview with ‘Punsch Boxing,’ Lopez offered his perspective and explained why the apology mattered.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Teofimo Lopez: That was a lapse in judgment

“Just to clarify, I did apologize to him (Turki Alalshikh); I just want to have a clean slate,” Teofimo Lopez affirmed unequivocally before adding, “I think I was in the wrong; it was funny to say it, but, uh, not at the time when we were negotiating things.” The host acknowledged the core issue: It was a joke gone too far; Lopez had ‘hit a nerve.’

via Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 20: Teofimo Lopez celebrates his fifth rounf knockout of Edis Tatli during their lightweight fight at Madison Square Garden on April 20, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

The world champion, who holds the Ring belts as well, admitted. The posts were meant to be fleeting. And screenshots allowed them to spread rapidly, sparking backlash. Even so, Lopez was clear in acknowledging his mistake: “Him being a high, um, highly regarded person, I think that I don’t need that type of smoke in my life or for my family.”

Regarding what lies ahead, Lopez remained cautious but open. “I don’t know, maybe in the near future we’ll do something, you know, maybe, but in the meantime, you know, I’m just going to focus on my gym and, you know, just get back to the communities as best as I can.”

Pressed about whether this meant his association with Riyadh Season was over, Lopez gave a noncommittal answer. “I’m not not saying that we’re going to not work together, but I’m not saying that we’re going to work together.”

But boxing reporter Dan Rafael had earlier suggested that Lopez’s tweets may have jeopardized a potential showdown with Devin Haney.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The final bell hasn’t rung

Still, hope remains. Impressed by Lopez’s performance at the Times Square ‘Fatal Fury,’ Oscar De La Hoya took to social media to express support. “@TeofimoLopez, bro, if you have NO promoter, give me a call. I can give you advice and take care of your best interest. Let’s make you a PPV star like you deserve.”

via Getty LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 17: In this handout image provided by Top Rank, Vasiliy Lomachenko punches Teofimo Lopez Jr in their Lightweight World Title bout at MGM Grand Las Vegas Conference Center on October 17, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images)

Then, on the other hand, the door may not be fully closed on the Haney fight either. Following the apparent fallout of his comments, Bill Haney, in his X post, suggested that Teofimo Lopez had been avoiding a fight with his son. So that could mean they are purportedly looking forward to the much-anticipated clash, right?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Regardless of how events unfold, Lopez now faces a clear reality: Even casual remarks can have lasting consequences. With high-profile opportunities on the line, discipline outside the ring is becoming just as crucial as performance inside it.

In light of Teofimo Lopez’s recent missteps, what do you think? Has the door on the Haney fight truly closed, or is there still hope?