Teofimo Lopez vs. Shakur Stevenson Stats and Prediction: Record, Age, Height, Weight, Reach, Rankings, and Knockout Ratio

Finally, the moment fight fans have been waiting for is here. In just a few hours, two of boxing’s top talents will collide at Madison Square Garden for 2026’s first marquee showdown. On a DAZN-Ring VI card, Shakur Stevenson aims to become a four-division champion when he challenges WBO and Ring lightweight king Teofimo Lopez.
Watch What’s Trending Now!
The rivalry has simmered online for months. But tonight it will be settled in the ring. Who will emerge on top? Will Shakur Stevenson add another feather to his cap, or will Teofimo Lopez, by defeating a future Hall of Famer, finally stake his claim as the generation’s best and move toward even bigger fights? Here’s a breakdown of the key details that could decide tonight’s matchup.
ADVERTISEMENT
Teofimo Lopez vs. Shakur Stevenson: Who has better stats and a record?
On paper, this title fight is remarkably even. Both fighters began their professional careers within a year of each other and share impressive amateur pedigrees. However, Stevenson capped his amateur run with an Olympic silver medal, while Lopez’s amateur achievements were limited, which included a Golden Gloves championship.
Professionally, the numbers are similar. Lopez has 23 fights with one loss (to George Kambosos Jr.), while Stevenson has 24 bouts with an unbeaten record. Thanks to his disciplined, tactical approach, Stevenson clearly holds an edge in consistency.
ADVERTISEMENT
Lopez, meanwhile, carries slightly more power. He has stopped 59% of his opponents, compared with Stevenson’s 46%. That difference suggests Lopez can turn a fight with a single punch.
Top Stories
Anthony Joshua Breaks Silence After Losing Close Friends, Hints at Career Decision Amid Retirement Rumors
Gervonta Davis Released From Jail as ‘Victim’ Narrative Emerges After Miami Arrest
Who Is Joseph Englanoff and Why He Sued Floyd Mayweather, Were Logan Paul, Al Haymon Involved? Real Reason Boxing Legend Is Hellbent on Exposing Him
Gervonta Davis Arrested in Miami Weeks After Warrant Issued
Eddie Hearn’s Father Open to Doing Business With Jake Paul After $100M Lawsuit Settlement
To conclude, experience is nearly even, Stevenson’s undefeated record gives him psychological momentum, and Lopez’s slightly higher power keeps him dangerous. This matchup is a technical chess match.
ADVERTISEMENT
Teofimo Lopez vs. Shakur Stevenson: Height, weight, reach comparison, and more
Physically, neither Shakur Stevenson nor Teofimo Lopez appears to hold a clear edge. Both stand 5-foot-8, and Lopez owns only a marginal half-inch reach advantage at 68.5 inches compared to Stevenson’s 68 – differences unlikely to decide the fight on their own.
At the final weigh-ins, Lopez came in at 139.6 pounds, while Stevenson was a pound lighter at 138.6. Lopez posted a similar number ahead of his bout with Arnold Barboza Jr. in May, suggesting he is comfortable operating near the light-welterweight limit.
ADVERTISEMENT
Stevenson, meanwhile, previously made 135 pounds as a lightweight champion, meaning this matchup represents another test of how well his frame carries the extra weight.
Teofimo Lopez vs. Shakur Stevenson: Fight prediction and style breakdown
Despite moving up in weight, Shakur Stevenson has emerged as the favorite among fans and pundits. It’s a reflection of his reputation, recent performances, and technical brilliance rather than any obvious physical advantage over Teofimo Lopez. At 28 years old, the two fighters also match each other in output. But momentum appears to lean toward the challenger.
ADVERTISEMENT
Much of that confidence stems from Stevenson’s steady progression. After drawing criticism earlier for his conservative approach, the southpaw looked markedly sharper against William Zepeda, prompting lofty comparisons to Floyd Mayweather for his defensive composure and ring control. Whether or not those parallels are premature, Stevenson does appear to be entering his prime.
Style plays a major role here. Stevenson’s southpaw stance and footwork could present problems for Lopez, who has not faced a left-handed opponent since Josh Taylor in 2023. Expect the Newark native to box off the back foot early, disrupt Lopez’s rhythm with angles and timing, and test the champion’s patience rather than hunt a knockout.
ADVERTISEMENT
Lopez, however, is anything but a pushover. The former unified lightweight king combines explosive power with sharp positioning, using sudden bursts and clever footwork to create openings. Even when opponents neutralize his rhythm, Lopez has shown a strong chin and composure over championship rounds. These are traits that helped him dismantle Vasyl Lomachenko.
Stevenson himself acknowledges how narrow the margins are. “So we are kind of similar in style. His style is a bad matchup for me, and my style is a bad matchup for him. It’s all about execution; it matters who comes in on their A game on fight night, who is focused and willing to do whatever it takes to win the fight. That’s who’s going to win the fight,” he told Inside the Ring.
Prediction
ADVERTISEMENT
Stevenson is unlikely to overpower Lopez, and a stoppage would probably require the champion to fade late. But over 12 rounds, Stevenson’s accuracy, southpaw angles, and defensive discipline give him a clear path to outpoint Lopez, provided he avoids prolonged exchanges.
Lopez’s power and unpredictability make this a dangerous assignment. But weighing recent form and stylistic trends, Stevenson appears positioned to edge a competitive decision and claim another divisional crown.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT