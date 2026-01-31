Teofimo Lopez vs. Shakur Stevenson Stats and Prediction: Record, Age, Height, Weight, Reach, Rankings, and Knockout Ratio

Finally, the moment fight fans have been waiting for is here. In just a few hours, two of boxing’s top talents will collide at Madison Square Garden for 2026’s first marquee showdown. On a DAZN-Ring VI card, Shakur Stevenson aims to become a four-division champion when he challenges WBO and Ring lightweight king Teofimo Lopez.

The rivalry has simmered online for months. But tonight it will be settled in the ring. Who will emerge on top? Will Shakur Stevenson add another feather to his cap, or will Teofimo Lopez, by defeating a future Hall of Famer, finally stake his claim as the generation’s best and move toward even bigger fights? Here’s a breakdown of the key details that could decide tonight’s matchup.

Teofimo Lopez vs. Shakur Stevenson: Who has better stats and a record?

On paper, this title fight is remarkably even. Both fighters began their professional careers within a year of each other and share impressive amateur pedigrees. However, Stevenson capped his amateur run with an Olympic silver medal, while Lopez’s amateur achievements were limited, which included a Golden Gloves championship.

Imago 140827) — NANJING, Aug. 27, 2014 — Gold medalist Shakur Stevenson of the United States of America reacts during the awarding ceremony of men s fly (52kg) of boxing at the Nanjing 2014 Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, east China s Jiangsu Province, Aug. 27, 2014. )(zc) (SP)YOG-CHINA-NANJING-BOXING ChenxCheng PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN

Professionally, the numbers are similar. Lopez has 23 fights with one loss (to George Kambosos Jr.), while Stevenson has 24 bouts with an unbeaten record. Thanks to his disciplined, tactical approach, Stevenson clearly holds an edge in consistency.

Lopez, meanwhile, carries slightly more power. He has stopped 59% of his opponents, compared with Stevenson’s 46%. That difference suggests Lopez can turn a fight with a single punch.

To conclude, experience is nearly even, Stevenson’s undefeated record gives him psychological momentum, and Lopez’s slightly higher power keeps him dangerous. This matchup is a technical chess match.

Teofimo Lopez vs. Shakur Stevenson: Height, weight, reach comparison, and more

Physically, neither Shakur Stevenson nor Teofimo Lopez appears to hold a clear edge. Both stand 5-foot-8, and Lopez owns only a marginal half-inch reach advantage at 68.5 inches compared to Stevenson’s 68 – differences unlikely to decide the fight on their own.

At the final weigh-ins, Lopez came in at 139.6 pounds, while Stevenson was a pound lighter at 138.6. Lopez posted a similar number ahead of his bout with Arnold Barboza Jr. in May, suggesting he is comfortable operating near the light-welterweight limit.

Stevenson, meanwhile, previously made 135 pounds as a lightweight champion, meaning this matchup represents another test of how well his frame carries the extra weight.

Teofimo Lopez vs. Shakur Stevenson: Fight prediction and style breakdown

Despite moving up in weight, Shakur Stevenson has emerged as the favorite among fans and pundits. It’s a reflection of his reputation, recent performances, and technical brilliance rather than any obvious physical advantage over Teofimo Lopez. At 28 years old, the two fighters also match each other in output. But momentum appears to lean toward the challenger.

Imago NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 27: George Kambosos Jr.during his fight with Teofimo lopez for the Undisputed Lightweight title at The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on November 27, 2021 in New York, New York Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire BOXING: NOV 27 Teofimo Lopez vs George Kambosos Jr Icon211127455

Much of that confidence stems from Stevenson’s steady progression. After drawing criticism earlier for his conservative approach, the southpaw looked markedly sharper against William Zepeda, prompting lofty comparisons to Floyd Mayweather for his defensive composure and ring control. Whether or not those parallels are premature, Stevenson does appear to be entering his prime.

Style plays a major role here. Stevenson’s southpaw stance and footwork could present problems for Lopez, who has not faced a left-handed opponent since Josh Taylor in 2023. Expect the Newark native to box off the back foot early, disrupt Lopez’s rhythm with angles and timing, and test the champion’s patience rather than hunt a knockout.

Lopez, however, is anything but a pushover. The former unified lightweight king combines explosive power with sharp positioning, using sudden bursts and clever footwork to create openings. Even when opponents neutralize his rhythm, Lopez has shown a strong chin and composure over championship rounds. These are traits that helped him dismantle Vasyl Lomachenko.

Stevenson himself acknowledges how narrow the margins are. “So we are kind of similar in style. His style is a bad matchup for me, and my style is a bad matchup for him. It’s all about execution; it matters who comes in on their A game on fight night, who is focused and willing to do whatever it takes to win the fight. That’s who’s going to win the fight,” he told Inside the Ring.

Prediction

Stevenson is unlikely to overpower Lopez, and a stoppage would probably require the champion to fade late. But over 12 rounds, Stevenson’s accuracy, southpaw angles, and defensive discipline give him a clear path to outpoint Lopez, provided he avoids prolonged exchanges.

Lopez’s power and unpredictability make this a dangerous assignment. But weighing recent form and stylistic trends, Stevenson appears positioned to edge a competitive decision and claim another divisional crown.