Terence Crawford Gives “Special Gift” to Ukrainian President During Honored Visit to Ukraine

Since he retired last year, Terence Crawford has taken on the role of a boxing elder, making appearances at high-profile events and offering his views and comments on fights. However, this period has also revealed a different side of Crawford.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Mostly shared by the former champion himself, his social media posts often show him traveling across the globe and visiting faraway countries. While he may be enjoying the fruits of a career that made him insanely rich, the posts offer deep insights into Crawford’s life, where personal outreach has become a part of his retired life. The Nebraskan toured Ukraine recently, where he met the war-torn country’s president. Volodymyr Zelenskyy later reflected on that meeting in a tweet, revealing surprise.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Today in Ukraine is the legendary American boxer Terence Crawford,” Zelensky wrote. “From the very first days of the war, he has supported our country, our people. We greatly appreciate having such people by the side of Ukrainians. As a sign of solidarity, Terence gifted a puppy of an American Pit Bull Terrier—a girl named Freya. Her grandfather Atos survived the Russian occupation of Bucha, and now Freya bears the name in honor of the future Freyja air defense system as a symbol of our protection.”

“Thank you for the meeting and this very warm and special gift. Thank you for your support and respect for our people.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Those comments follow the meeting Zelenskyy had with Crawford and other dignitaries in the capital, Kyiv, including WBC Ukraine President Mykola Kovalchuk and Igor Faniian, founder of the Ukrainian Boxing League for Combat Veterans.

Imago American boxer Terence Crawford speaks during the presentation of his upcoming fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, United States, 11 September 2025. Canelo and Crawford will face off this Saturday, September 13, in Las Vegas. Presentation of the fight between Saúl Canelo Álvarez and Terence Crawford in Las Vegas ACHTUNG: NUR REDAKTIONELLE NUTZUNG PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xOctavioxGuzmanx AME8911 20250912-55017896056_1

“We know you. Yes, we know your victories,” thanking Crawford, Zelenskyy said later. “And here in Ukraine, we also need a victory, but one. One big victory, which is important for us. It is important because it is our way to survive.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And we are very thankful to you personally and to your friends. We are very thankful that you have supported Ukraine from the very beginning of this war. Thanks for this, for your voice. And for everything. And especially these days—very important to us—because this is the war for independence. It’s not just surviving. We don’t just survive. We need to win. And this is very important.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The accompanying video showed Crawford handing over the puppy. Pointing at the dog, Kovalchuk told Zelenskyy that it had been named Freya after a pan-European anti-ballistic missile defense project led by a Ukrainian defense company.

Terence Crawford: From the boxing ring to a world stage

It must be noted that Crawford has been known to support Ukraine’s efforts in the war. Last year, after he defeated Canelo Alvarez, Crawford met Kovalchuk, who described him as the “best boxer,” and expressed his support for the country by saying, “Slava Ukraini!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Beyond that official meeting, Crawford is known to have a close friendship with the war-torn nation’s most famous name—Oleksandr Usyk.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two go back years, with Usyk, despite his standing as the pound-for-pound best boxer in the world, often rating Crawford and his protégé Shakur Stevenson above him.

Apart from the puppy, President Zelenskyy received gifts from the WBC, including a painting from Andres Valencia and a special custom-built belt.

Interestingly, just days ago, Crawford was in Atlanta, where he joined Stevenson and Floyd Mayweather to lend support to Claressa Shields, who faced Australian Kaye Scott for the middleweight titles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Crawford’s travels and appearances have given him a presence far beyond the boxing ring, adding another dimension to his life as a boxing statesman.

Reports indicate Crawford visited countries such as Uzbekistan, Tanzania, and Australia before arriving in Ukraine.

While in Tanzania, he visited the world-famous Serengeti National Park and Tarangire National Park after being appointed as a tourism goodwill ambassador. The tour in Australia, meanwhile, had more to do with his former opponent Errol Spence Jr.’s comeback fight against Tim Tszyu.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taken together, while there has been clamor for his return, and a few like Ryan Garcia have even called him out, Crawford, on the whole. seems to be enjoying his retirement. He is doing what few boxers get the opportunity to do. In his case, beyond his own personal interests, he has decided to attach meaningful causes to his travels.