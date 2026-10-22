Terence Crawford Picks Floyd Mayweather to Beat Ryan Garcia Amid Their Boxing Showdown Buzz

From a friend and mentor, Floyd Mayweather has become a rival Ryan Garcia believes he can beat in the ring. Garcia now wants to put an end to all the speculation over who is better between him and Mayweather. But the move seems to have drawn more questions than excitement. Terence Crawford believes Garcia is biting off more than he can chew if he steps into the ring with the boxing great. It’s a road that leads to only one outcome: defeat.

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“😂😂😂@RyanGarcia I know you not fighting nobody old and outta they prime. Shouldn’t you be fighting all these young hungry in prime lions? P.S. Floyd gone beat yo a** if y’all fight. 😂😂,” Crawford wrote.

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Crawford’s tease came after Garcia’s recent comments, in which he wrote, “Trust me, at first I thought this was bull***. But it’s real Floyd, and I agree to a fight. 147 for the WBC welterweight championship of the world. 50-0 vs. the current champ.”

On Instagram, Garcia confirmed that he and Mayweather had discussed the fight over the phone and that it was “real.”

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Crawford’s skepticism appears to stem from several factors, the most significant reason being his confidence in Mayweather’s ability. With a 50-0 record, Mayweather is widely regarded as one of the era’s greats, having dominated opponents with his technical skills.

Garcia is fast, but his technical skills remain limited compared with Mayweather’s. Despite nearing 50, the former champion remains as mentally and physically sharp as he was in his prime.

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“Floyd is so good at timing people,” Crawford said about Mayweather’s pull-counters last year. “He got speed, so by the time you already threw your hand out, he had already seen it, and he was already in motion to hit you, so the only thing you can do is pop. Just brace for it, you know what I mean, so when you are out of position, Floyd is good at getting fighters out of position, right? So when you out of position, you know what I mean, you just have to eat it.”

Garcia’s championship win and title defense have established him as one of sport’s biggest draws. However, the past controversies, including the one involving drug testing, continue to fuel debate, leaving many to question his consistency and discipline.

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Mayweather is also facing financial and legal problems. Still, he remains as sharply focused as he was in his prime.

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Crawford’s confidence in Mayweather outboxing Garcia also appears rooted in his personal admiration for the former champion. Reflecting on Mayweather’s legacy, Crawford has repeatedly rated him above renowned figures, including defensive standouts like Pernell “Sweet Pea” Whitaker.

When AK and Barak Bess asked in an interview whether a prime Mayweather could be beaten, Crawford jokingly replied that one would need “four arms and six eyes” to deal with the boxing great. Crawford has also defended Mayweather against critics on several occasions.

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“I don’t understand why, especially our people, hate Mayweather so much. He made so much history for us. He paved the way for me to be where I’m at,” he once said.

For Crawford, it appears to be a stretch for a relatively inexperienced fighter like Garcia to call out Mayweather. Garcia has been active for just over a decade and boasts only 29 fights, including two losses and one controversial no contest.

Over the past few months, Garcia has been calling out Crawford relentlessly. He questioned the former undisputed champion’s resume, called him a “bum,” and claimed that he never fought elite opponents in their prime.

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Crawford’s dismissive attitude toward Garcia is nothing new.

Terence Crawford isn’t buying what Ryan Garcia is selling

Ahead of Garcia’s first title defense against Conor Benn on September 12, 2026, Crawford was among the few who remained skeptical, predicting that the welterweight champion will buckle under the British challenger’s relentless pressure.

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More important than Crawford’s comments, however, is whether Garcia vs. Mayweather will materialize and whether fans actually want to see the matchup.

Garcia has expressed interest in a string of fights, ranging from a title unification with Teofimo Lopez on a Cinco de Mayo double-header with David Benavidez to an interim matchup with Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz. He wants to stay active and build his resume while staying ahead of competitors like Devin Haney, Shakur Stevenson, and Gervonta “Tank” Davis, who are struggling to secure matchups.

What purpose would a fight with a 50-year-old former champion returning from retirement serve?

Mayweather, meanwhile, has contractual commitments tied to the Pacquiao rematch.

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“Before anyone gets too excited about a supposed Ryan-Floyd fight, and I have no idea why anyone would, remember Floyd has contracts in place with Netflix and CSI for a Pacquiao rematch and is also facing criminal charges in the bad check case. Everybody slow your roll,” veteran boxing journalist Dan Rafael wrote.

Fans should remain skeptical of the Garcia-Mayweather talks. At 44, Mayweather faced 26-year-old Logan Paul on June 6, 2021. But that was an exhibition bout, and he continued facing much younger opponents in exhibitions until 2024.

A professional fight would be different, as Mayweather would be facing an active reigning champion. In all likelihood, the matchup with Garcia will never materialize. Even if it does, the chances of it becoming a legitimate championship bout look slim. At best, the reigning and former champions would trade shots in an exhibition bout.