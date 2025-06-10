Terence Crawford Reveals What’s Really Happening Behind the Scenes for Canelo Alvarez Fight

It’s a well-known boxing lore. Before every major bout, the great Marvelous Marvin Hagler would seemingly vanish. Embracing a Spartan lifestyle, he’d retreat to Cape Cod and train like a monk, totally removed from distractions, before returning to the ring to dismantle another opponent. Terence Crawford might not take things to such extremes. But in his own right, he mirrors the late legend’s discipline, laser focus, and, most importantly, his joy in the grind. That inner contentment is crucial, especially considering the immense pressure Crawford faces. On September 13, he’s set to square off against another generational great: Canelo Alvarez. The fight has already ignited massive buzz across the boxing world. Though Canelo enters as the betting favorite, Crawford’s growing legion of believers argues that he has the tools to pull off a monumental upset.

Some of that faith is rooted in the relatively narrow size disparity between the two champions. But for most, it’s Crawford’s tireless commitment to his craft and his unrivaled technical mastery that fuels their confidence. Sharing a glimpse of his training regimen, the Nebraskan gave fans a rare look behind the curtain.

With Ghostface Killah’s ‘Back Like That’ echoing in the background, Crawford appeared inside the ring, fully locked in. Wrapped fists glided effortlessly across the diagonally tied ropes. Jab-jab, slip, reset. Each movement deliberate, each transition seamless. The former undisputed champion weaved through obstacles. A master at work.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Instagram post’s accompanying caption struck a calm but determined note. Tagging the fight date, September 13, Crawford simply wrote, “Just at my happy place, focusing on the mission.” And as expected, the floodgates opened. Thousands chimed in, echoing the same sentiment: Let’s go!

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Terence Bud Crawford (@tbudcrawford) Expand Post

That’s not all. Crawford thinks he has an edge over the Mexican fighter. “I’m the type of guy who likes to feel my fighters out and adjust to what they’re doing. I think that’s my greatest attribute, to be able to figure out every opponent I’ve faced thus far. I’m looking to do the same come fight time when the Canelo fight happens. I’m going to feel great [at 168lbs]. I don’t need to worry about the weight. I know I’m going to feel great.”

Still, beneath the excitement, the seriousness etched across Crawford’s face is hard to miss. And for good reason. He’s facing a man with one of the most punishing arsenals in modern boxing and a chin that has rarely faltered.

Sure, Canelo drew criticism for his recent outing against William Scull. But dismissing him based on one underwhelming performance would be shortsighted.

The road ahead is daunting, yet writing off Terence Crawford is premature

The Mexican champion remains a master tactician and a devastating puncher. Crawford, on the other hand, enters the bout having last fought nearly a year ago. The 154-pound title match against Israil Madrimov. While Crawford secured the win, it was a competitive affair, and Madrimov earned praise for testing the champion throughout.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That said, concerns about ring rust may be overblown. At least, according to respected trainer Stephen ‘Breadman’ Edwards. “He’s one of those guys that never look rusty,” Edwards explained recently. “So I don’t really think it applies to a lot of fighters, but he defies the logic behind that cuz he doesn’t look rusty with his layoffs.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Like many boxing purists, Edwards holds Crawford’s ring IQ in high regard. He believes the American has clear advantages over Canelo in areas like stamina, agility, conditioning, and adaptability. All traits that could tip the balance in a tightly contested matchup.

What about you? Has Terence Crawford’s preparation and pedigree made you rethink your prediction for this super-fight?