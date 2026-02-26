Terence Crawford Risks Jake Paul Lawsuit as He Calls Mike Tyson Fight Scripted on Joe Rogan Experience

Terence Crawford is retired. He’s already enjoying life as a boxing elder, making appearances at events and mentoring proteges like Shakur Stevenson. So why step back into the spotlight now with comments that could invite legal action? In the latest episode of the Joe Rogan Experience, Crawford raised fresh questions about Jake Paul’s fight against Mike Tyson, suggesting it may have been a “scripted” affair. That’s not a small accusation. Paul and the team at Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) have already issued a warning – anyone making false allegations about his fights could be taken to court.

“I don’t know. I think it was scripted. I’ve never seen Tyson bite his gloves like that,” Crawford told Joe Rogan. “It was taking everything he had not to hit him. It’s heartbreaking seeing an icon go out like that.”

Crawford made the remark after Rogan brought up the now-confirmed rematch between Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao. The bout, reportedly scheduled for September on Netflix, will follow exhibition appearances from both men in the months prior. Mayweather against Mike Tyson and Pacquiao against former champion turned politician Ruslan Provodnikov. That context reopened discussion about Tyson’s recent outing.

Rogan noted that Tyson would be much bigger than Mayweather. Crawford responded that even so, Tyson would still struggle to land a punch on the 50-0 icon. He added that Tyson likely wouldn’t be able to land cleanly on Mayweather, especially considering how his last fight against Jake Paul unfolded.

And that fight remains the source of the controversy. To Rogan, and perhaps many others, Tyson-Paul resembled a sparring session. The former heavyweight champion was seen biting his gloves during the eight-round special rules bout that headlined the Netflix boxing event at AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024, in front of millions worldwide.

Even before the opening bell, the matchup was under scrutiny. Originally scheduled for July, it was postponed after Tyson experienced a mid-flight health scare in late May. He stepped into the ring at age 58, 19 years after his last professional appearance. Facing an opponent 30 years younger had already sparked widespread concerns about his safety and health.

Then things got more complicated. Jake Paul later said he took it easy on Tyson. The remark intensified criticism and fueled speculation about the legitimacy of the contest.

That growing scrutiny prompted Paul and his team to release a formal statement. While criticism is part of the sport, they said, baseless allegations would be met with stern legal action.

Jake Paul goes to war over rigging allegations

“Following the wide circulation of incorrect and baseless claims that undermine the integrity of the Paul vs. Tyson event, Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) would like to set the record straight regarding the contractual agreements and the nature of the fight,” the statement read. “Trash talk and speculation are common in sports, and athletes and promoters need to tolerate nonsensical commentary, jokes, and opinions. But suggesting anything other than full effort from these fighters is not only naïve but also an insult to the work they put into their craft and to the sport itself.”

That warning wasn’t issued lightly.

With the controversy still lingering and Mike Tyson preparing for an exhibition against Floyd Mayweather, Crawford may have felt comfortable sharing his unfiltered opinion. Still, Paul’s camp has shown it is willing to escalate matters. Reports indicate that legal pressure previously prompted a few high-profile figures to walk back earlier claims questioning his fights.

It’s unlikely Paul would pursue legal action against a stalwart like Terence Crawford. But the threat is real.

After his latest fight against Anthony Joshua, the YouTuber-turned-boxer appears to have shifted his image. The phase of facing retired or semi-retired MMA fighters and boxers seems to be behind him. Even so, reports suggest he may have filed a lawsuit against former champion Deontay Wilder, who publicly questioned whether the AJ fight had been “scripted.”