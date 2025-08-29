Terence Crawford’s Camp Vows Secrecy After Canelo Alvarez, Boots Ennis Training Footage Goes Viral

‘The enemy of the enemy is your friend.’ The old saying seemed to come alive when fans came across a picture of Canelo Alvarez and Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis together in the ring. Ahead of his much-anticipated fight against Terence Crawford, arguably the best switch-hitter in the world, the ‘super middleweight Yao Ming’ appeared to switch tracks, choosing the second-best switch-hitter to prepare himself.

Now one might have expected Terence Crawford to make a similar move on the chessboard. But, as his latest Instagram post revealed, the Nebraskan southpaw and his team decided to pull down an iron curtain. In the past, fans had seen Crawford share glimpses of his training camp. This time, however, perhaps given the stakes, his team seemed unwilling to take any risks. To prevent any training secrets from spilling into the open, they took hard measures that left many fans surprised.

Team Terence Crawford: What happens in camp, stays in camp!

“No recording…no pictures,” Brian ‘BoMac’ McIntyre shouted loudly. Though faces were hidden, the murmurs in the gym were unmistakable. As a gloved-up Crawford moved around to loud music, BoMac’s assistants echoed the warning. “If you get caught recording, you will be escorted out of the door …with a fine,” the award-winning trainer made it clear.

The message on the post left no room for doubt: “CAMP NOTES—004 // OFF RECORD.” The caption continued, “No phones. No cameras. No unauthorized recording. Sparring isn’t a blood sport for the algorithm. It’s not a highlight reel or viral bait. It’s chess with gloves on. The ring you share with your sparring partners is a sacred space where tools are sharpened and instincts get refined.”

Judging by the reactions, users seemed fully in agreement. Now approaching age 38, for Terence Crawford, the fight with Canelo Alvarez could be the most important of his brilliant career. At this stage, he cannot afford a slip for any reason. And an unfavorable outcome caused by something as unsavory as leaked training footage is not a risk Crawford, his team, or even the fans are willing to take.

But it’s clear that Jaron Ennis joining Canelo’s training camp may have stirred the pot.

Boots steps into the crossfire

So Ennis entered the 154-pound division a year after Terence Crawford. Yet, at 5 feet 10 inches, Boots physically matches the light middleweight champion. Moreover, like Crawford, the former unified welterweight champion is a southpaw. For Canelo, sparring with Ennis offers a valuable chance to face someone who mirrors the fighting style of his next opponent.

Then, Ennis has a fight scheduled on October 11. Making his debut in the division, he will face IBO light middleweight champion Uisma Lima. For the Philadelphia native, sharing the ring with someone like Canelo is a golden opportunity to sharpen his skills before spreading his wings in boxing’s most stacked division.

Speaking about Canelo’s move, acclaimed trainer Stephen ‘Breadman’ Edwards remarked, “It was a good move by Reynoso because if I was getting prepared for Crawford, I would use Boots as a sparring partner.” Still, he added, the logic worked both ways: “If I were preparing for Boots, I would use Crawford as a sparring partner.”

Now, just two weeks separate fans from one of the era’s most defining clashes. September 13 will reveal whether Canelo’s decision to bring in his opponent’s rival truly pays off.

