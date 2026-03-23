Terence Crawford’s Coach Calls Out Canelo Alvarez to Fight 168-Pound Interim Champ Next

It seems Brian “BoMac” McIntyre is still not done with Canelo Alvarez. He wants to hand the Mexican boxing star yet another painful loss. This past September, McIntyre orchestrated an impressive win that saw Terence Crawford climb two divisions, defeat Canelo, and claim his undisputed 168-pound title.

Now, with Crawford retired, McIntyre appears ready to chase Canelo again. This time through Lester Martinez. Rebounding from his draw against Christian M’billi, the Guatemalan native captured the vacant WBC interim title at super middleweight on a Pro Box headliner in California. Thrilled by his fighter’s feat, McIntyre is already eyeing matchups against M’billi and Canelo Alvarez.

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“Beautiful. Damn beautiful. That’s beautiful, man. I love it. I love I would never trade nothing like this again,” McIntyre told Fight Hub TV. “I would never trade nothing like this again, man. This sh*t is beautiful. Making world champions, man. And just going for the next motherf**ker that’s in the weight class. Have you heard me, M’billi-Canelo? Anybody else out there that’s 168 lbs. want this sh*t Let’s get it.”

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His comments come on the heels of Martinez’s unanimous decision win over Immanuwel Aleem. The victory positions the 30-year-old for a direct shot at a world title, currently held by M’billi, and also keeps a potential clash with Canelo in play, given Alvarez sits as the number one-ranked contender.

Beyond the celebration, McIntyre has consistently outlined Martinez’s long-term goal.

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Imago September 14, 2024, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA: SAUL CANELO ALVAREZ 62-2-2-39KOs of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico defeats EDGAR BERLANGA 22-1-17KOs of Brooklyn, NY by a unanimous decision 118-109, 117-110, 118-109 during PBC on Prime boxing at the T Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Las Vegas USA – ZUMAo117 20240914_zsp_o117_127 Copyright: xMikaelxOnax

“He’s at the top of the division right now, and he wants to conquer the division,” McIntyre told Pro Box TV. “He wants to be undisputed in the 168-pound division. Watch out for him. He’s another legend in the making. He definitely will be the undisputed champion.”

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That ambition naturally shifts the focus to the most realistic path forward. One that, at least in one scenario, still runs directly through Canelo.

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The 168 logjam: Canelo Alvarez, Lester Martinez, and the fight for control

For nearly four years, Canelo controlled all four belts at 168. That changed when Terence Crawford defeated him. Yet the super middleweight division was left in flux after the Nebraskan champion announced his retirement. At present, only Jose Armando Resendiz and Christian M’billi hold belts – the WBA and WBC, respectively – while the IBF and WBO remain vacant.

At the WBO, Canelo Alvarez holds the number one contender’s spot. If M’billi and Resendiz are unavailable, Martinez’s clearest route to a world title would be through a fight with Alvarez. The alternative would be facing Osleys Iglesias for the vacant IBF belt.

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There’s another factor to consider. Following his elevation as WBC champion, M’billi has publicly welcomed a showdown with Canelo. The two were even pictured alongside Turki Alalshikh at the Ring Awards, further fueling speculation about a potential matchup.

Meanwhile, within the WBO structure, depending on how negotiations unfold, the Puerto Rico-based sanctioning body could opt to order the next highest-ranked contender to compete against Canelo for the vacant title.

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Speaking again with Pro Box TV, McIntyre drew a stylistic comparison between Martinez and Marvelous Marvin Hagler. Like the late middleweight icon, Martinez is rugged, composed, and relentless.

“The thing about Lester’s style is he’s relentless,” McIntyre said. “He’s constantly punching, coming forward. He’s tricky with his punches. It reminds me of Marvin Hagler. The type of attitude that he has, the will that he has to win.”

What McIntyre did not mention is that Hagler waited years before receiving his first shot at a world title. The question now is whether Lester Martinez is willing and able to exercise that same patience as the division continues to evolve without losing momentum in the process.