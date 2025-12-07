Terence Crawford’s Next Fight Decided by Boxing World as Erislandy Lara Defends WBA Title at Cruz vs. Roach

Blame it on Janibek for denying Erislandy Lara a chance to become a unified champion. Still, as it ultimately turned out, it may not be all sorrow and despair for the Cuban-American middleweight star. All’s well that ends well, and nothing proves the Bard’s timeless words better than Lara’s resounding victory over Johan Gonzalez, the last-minute replacement for Alimkhanuly, who reportedly failed doping tests.

While Erislandy Lara continues his reign as the oldest active champion in boxing, the win over Gonzalez has nonetheless sparked renewed interest in what comes next. With Alimkhanuly’s future uncertain and Lara seemingly unwilling to face fellow stablemate Carlos Adames, the WBC middleweight champion, an array of options has cropped up. Interestingly, for some, a matchup with Terence Crawford, expected to return in mid-2026, appears feasible.

Putting to rest any doubts created by his 14-month layoff following his ninth-round retirement victory over Danny Garcia, Lara knocked down Gonzalez twice before cruising to his third title defense. While his stock had fallen significantly in comparison with Janibek Alimkhanuly, it rose sharply overnight, making him the clear favorite against the 12th-ranked Venezuelan light middleweight contender.

Considering he will turn 43 in April next year, Lara may be entering the final stretch of an illustrious 17-year career. It’s too early to predict his next move. But isn’t it far too early to seriously entertain a matchup with someone like Terence Crawford as well?

Crawford, now a former undisputed super middleweight champion, finds himself at a crossroads. Rumors of a rematch with Canelo, whom he defeated three months ago, have resurfaced. However, other reports suggest he may test the waters at 160 pounds in an attempt to become an undisputed champion in a fourth weight class.

If that happens, he would inevitably find himself in Lara’s orbit, among others. Here’s what some fans had to say.