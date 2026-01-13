Terence Crawford’s Retirement and Canelo Alvarez’s Absence Triggers WBO to Issue Official Notice

Back-to-back developments have cast a spell of uncertainty on the super middleweight division. Hopes of stability renewed when Terence Crawford dethroned Canelo Alvarez, who had been ruling the weight class since 2021. But Crawford’s surprise retirement put 168 pounds into a state of disarray. It now requires the heavy hand of sanctioning bodies to get things moving.

One such instance came to light recently. Last month, the WBO ordered top-ranked contenders Hamzah Sheeraz (2nd) and Diego Pacheco (3rd) to complete negotiations for their title that fell vacant after Crawford retired. However, the two camps failed to reach an agreement before the deadline, leaving the Puerto Rico-based body with no choice but to issue a purse bid notice.

With Canelo and Crawford out, Sheeraz and Pacheco get the call

WBO shared the details on social media. “Purse Bid Notice—Vacant WBO Super Middleweight Championship Contest Hamzah Sheeraz vs. Diego Pacheco,” the subject read. WBO President Gustavo Olivieri told media, “As the parties have been unable to reach an agreement within the allotted time, the (WBO) will proceed with purse bid proceedings, in accordance with its regulations.”

Details regarding the match date, time, and venue where the fight will potentially take place shall be revealed later, it seems. On December 22, the WBO instructed Sheeraz – ranked No. 2 by the WBC, No. 4 by the WBA, and No. 5 by the IBF – and Pacheco – ranked No. 6 by the WBC, No. 9 by the WBA, and No. 8 by the IBF – to begin negotiations for the vacant title. They received a 20-day deadline to finalize.

Promoted by Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotion, Sheeraz drew a match with Carlos Adames for the WBC middleweight title on the Bivol-Beterbiev card. Later, delivering one of 2025’s standout performances, he knocked out Edgar Berlanga at a super middleweight non-title bout. Matchroom Boxing’s Pacheco, on the other hand, continued his 25-win streak, winning three fights, all by unanimous decision, last year.

With the purse bid scheduled for Monday, January 19, at its San Juan, Puerto Rico, headquarters, the WBO set a minimum bid of $300,000.

168 pounds enters a new era without Canelo and Crawford

WBO’s measure is the latest in a division facing disorder ever since two of its biggest stars underwent career-defining moments. Canelo Alvarez suffered his first defeat since the 2022 loss to Dmitry Bivol, but the impact of the loss at the Allegiant Stadium was felt across the boxing world.

The momentum clearly shifted away from Canelo. With David Benavidez claiming the Cinco de Mayo slot for his title shot, it’s become increasingly clear Canelo’s hold on the spotlight had weakened. Elbow surgery following the Crawford fight has kept him out of the ring indefinitely. A tentative comeback is now being targeted for September this year.

Things could have moved smoothly had Terence Crawford continued his undisputed championship. But the WBC’s decision to strip him of their title for nonpayment of the sanctioning fee left him an unified champion. Later, instead of defending the title, Crawford decided to hang up the gloves.

Now WBA’s Jose Resendiz remains the only formal titleholder at 168 pounds. While WBC plans to put on a fight between interim champion Christian M’billi and Hamzah Sheeraz, the division’s IBF title continues to remain vacant.