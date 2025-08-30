Terence Crawford’s Trainer Issues Doping Tests Update as Canelo Alvarez’s Past Comes Back Haunting

“CLEAN BOXING UPDATE: Both @TerenceCrawford & @Canelo were enrolled in the @Vada_Testing program on June 10, 2025. Both fighters will be randomly tested for 12 weeks before their fight on Sept 13, 2025. Terence was tested on June 13, 2025. My assumption is that Canelo has likely already been tested too.” The June 15 tweet from Victor Conte caught many by surprise. However, given how the situation unfolded, it proved to be a timely one. Just a month earlier, reports of Jaime Munguia failing doping tests had rocked the boxing world. Then, only days after Conte’s tweet, news broke that Munguia’s B-sample had also tested positive.

And that’s where a quick update from BoMac McIntyre takes significance. Although not directly trained by Eddy Reynoso, another fighter reportedly promoted by him, Francisco Rodriguez Jr., also tested positive for banned substances. These back-to-back controversies cast Reynoso’s camp in a negative light, prompting Team Reynoso to release a statement clarifying their position. Now, on September 13, BoMac’s most famous student, Terence Crawford, will face Reynoso’s star fighter, Canelo Alvarez. So the issue of doping tests remains a point of concern.

Team Crawford: Safeguards are firmly in place

Despite the casual setting, with BoMac getting a haircut while giving the interview, Ring Magazine’s Rikki Soumpholphakdy couldn’t resist asking, “So, you’re going up against Canelo, right? And he’s also got Eddie Reynoso in his corner, who’s also a widely renowned trainer, but he also has a lot of blemishes with guys popping dirty in his camp.” Referring to the controversies around Jaime Munguia and Francisco Rodriguez Jr., Soumpholphakdy pressed whether Team Crawford had any concerns. “No,” replied Crawford’s trainer. “Because VADA was in place for this fight.”

via Imago June 29, 2022, Jersey, NJ, United States: Canelo Alvarez attends the Icons Series press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz in Liberty National Golf Club, Jersey City. Jersey United States – ZUMAs197 0161810621st Copyright: xEfrenxLandaosx

Soumpholphakdy pressed again. Still, the award-winning trainer’s response remained the same. “VADA in place. When you say VADA in place, that means he is getting tested.” Specific details such as dates and times may remain unavailable. So if any issue arises, it will be caught, BoMac emphasized.

With just two weeks left before the two pound-for-pound greats square off, anticipation is building. Many are already comparing the showdown to Mayweather-Pacquiao. Given the stakes, there is an expectation that all parties strictly comply with the testing protocols.

As the tentacles of the recent controversy approached, even Canelo had to speak up.

A fresh twist fans can’t ignore

Back in May, the Mexican icon publicly defended his team. During a media session, he told reporters, “People blame Eddy, saying he doesn’t handle supplements or meals. Just so you understand, Eddy only trains him; that’s it.” While voicing support for Jaime Munguia, the super middleweight star nonetheless implied that the former light middleweight was the one who truly knew what had happened.

via Imago Boxen: 62nd WBC Annual Convention, Gala Dinner, Hamburg, 09.12.2024 Terence Crawford *** Boxing 62nd WBC Annual Convention, Gala Dinner, Hamburg, 09 12 2024 Terence Crawford

For now, however, most fans appear more focused on the training updates emerging from both camps. Canelo has drawn attention by bringing in Jaron Ennis for sparring. The former unified welterweight champion, now competing at 154 pounds, is a southpaw and a skilled switch-hitter. Someone very much in the mold of Terence Crawford.

In response, Team Crawford has retreated into secrecy. Footage of BoMac shouting instructions to switch off phones and cameras has been making the rounds online.

With testing protocols firmly in place, the spotlight should shift squarely to training. And from the reports that continue to surface, both camps appear determined to leave no stone unturned.

Could the involvement of Boots Ennis prove to be a game changer for Canelo?