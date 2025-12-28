Terence Crawford Says Gervonta Davis Should’ve Been Disqualified for ‘Illegal’ Move During Lamont Roach Fight

Even as the year draws to a close, the ghosts of the March 1 title fight between Gervonta Davis and Lamont Roach Jr. refuse to fade. Perhaps the most controversial bout of 2025, the clash at Barclays Center resurfaced when Terence Crawford joined Kick streamer Adin Ross for an interview. The PBC-Amazon Prime headliner ended in dramatic fashion.

Davis stunned everyone by taking a knee in the ninth round. Even though voluntary, it should have been ruled a knockdown under boxing regulations. Instead, the referee took no action. As if that were not enough, the bout was ultimately declared a majority draw. Although Gervonta Davis later offered explanations for his move, the decision left a sour taste. Had the referee made the correct call, the outcome could have been different. Many observers, including Terence Crawford, found the incident utterly distasteful and believe stringent action should have been taken against “Tank” Davis for his disorderly conduct.

ADVERTISEMENT

Terence Crawford weighs in on Gervonta Davis’ controversial knee

Thoughts emerged during a recent episode of Adin Live. While discussing how referees make in-ring decisions, Ross sought Crawford’s opinion on the Tank-Roach fight. “Gervonta-Roach, do you think that was a knockdown, or do you think—” He had barely finished when Crawford interjected, “1,000% that was a knockdown.”

The Kick streamer then asked why the referee failed to call it a knockdown when Tank took a voluntary knee. Like many others, Crawford found it puzzling. Why didn’t referee Steve Willis rule it a knockdown? Had it been his call, Crawford said, it would have been a clear case for disqualification.

“It still should have been a disqualification, too, cuz you can’t go in no corner and then have your coach come up in the middle of the fight,” he said. In boxing, it is illegal to step aside during a fight, retreat to one’s corner, and seek assistance from the team, even to have something wiped from one’s eyes, Crawford concluded.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago June 15, 2024, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA: GERVONTA DAVIS 30-0-28 of Baltimore, Maryland defeats FRANK MARTIN 18-1-12 of Indianapolis, Indiana by a 8 round knockout during PBC on Prime at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas Las Vegas USA – ZUMAo117 20240615_zsp_o117_211 Copyright: xMikaelxOnax

Few would disagree with Terence Crawford.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

When Crawford joined the increasing backlash over Davis’ knee

Immediately after the Tank-Roach fight, Crawford made his stance clear through a series of social media posts. “Roach won, and that should have been called a knockdown,” he tweeted before the officials announced the result. When the decision came in, he labeled it a “robbery.”

“I never seen someone take a knee, and they don’t count it as a knockdown. Must of forgot the rules for tonight,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

More significantly, he cited a historical precedent. In 2001, a young Floyd Mayweather defended his super featherweight title against Carlos Hernandez. He won the fight unanimously, but most remember it for the way he suffered the first knockdown of his career. While throwing a hook, Mayweather injured his left hand and dropped it to the canvas. Like Davis, he was not struck by his opponent when he went down. However, unlike Davis, he received a standing count under boxing’s knockdown rules.

As the year winds down, Gervonta Davis remains a cautionary case. While stardom may work in one’s favor at times, in the end it can hurt in far more ways than one might imagine.