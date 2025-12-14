Terence Crawford Throws Cold Water on Canelo Alvarez’s Rematch Plans Ahead of Tradition-Breaking Move

David Benavidez has upped the ante by claiming the much-cherished Cinco de Mayo slot. Now, further embarrassment awaits Canelo Alvarez. Terence Crawford expressed surprise when a reporter mentioned Canelo’s comeback plans. The former super middleweight champion, who lost the crown to Crawford in a 12-round thriller three months ago, aims for a return on the Mexican Independence Day weekend.

But as it appears, Canelo Alvarez might be in for a rude awakening. He seems quite interested in a rematch to set the record straight. But Terence Crawford, on the other hand, doesn’t seem to know the Mexican superstar’s plans for a September schedule. The unified super middleweight champion, who arrived in Dubai for the IBA Championship, narrated a different story.

Terence Crawford throws a curveball at Canelo’s rematch plans

It was one of bewilderment and confusion. Swarmed over by reporters, the Nebraskan switch-hitter fielded one question after another when someone asked, “Canelo said that he might bypass May for a rematch with you in September. Your thoughts?”

And Terence Crawford had only one response: “That’s new news for me.” His next reply, however, when the reporter pressed whether he was interested in facing Canelo for the second time, remained vague. Quiet whispers have begun to echo across boxing circles. Canelo previously suffered losses at the hands of Floyd Mayweather and Dmitry Bivol.

However, neither inflicted the kind of damage he currently suffers after Crawford schooled him at the Allegiant Stadium. Adding insult to injury, his stature and public image came under scrutiny when David Benavidez decided to take over the Cinco de Mayo dates in 2026. One may argue that Canelo’s arthroscopic surgery on his left elbow delayed his return.

Still, it’s hard to ignore the seismic shift that unfolded after the loss Crawford inflicted. It’s also worth considering Crawford’s own plans.

Canelo’s rematch hopes vs. Crawford’s ambitions

It’s still not clear when, and more significantly, against whom the three-division undisputed plans to make a comeback. Speculations were rife over the matchup against 160-pound unified champion Janibek Alimkhanuly. But the Kazakh warrior’s doping controversy has left the fate of the fight up in the air.

Reports hint at Crawford seeking $100 million to rematch Canelo. As the new A-side, he has earned the right to make such demands.

But increasingly a few have started asking, “Is Crawford vs. Canelo II required?”

Unlike the Fury-Usyk match of the previous year, the September 14 match at the Allegiant Stadium was a one-sided affair, where Crawford delivered a boxing clinic. Be it fighting on the outside or in the pockets, where many believed Canelo would enjoy the upper hand, Crawford stood out, inflicting a slow, agonizing defeat on the long-ruling titleholder.

The fights on Cinco de Mayo had been a regular fixture for Canelo. There have been a few instances in the past when he failed to make appearances. In 2018, he couldn’t participate after his name got embroiled in a doping controversy. Two years later, the Covid pandemic saw him fight in December.

So 2026 may likely follow a similar pattern. Only this time, instead of external factors, his own undoing dictates the change.

Canelo probably wants to make amends with the September card. But given the surprise written on Terence Crawford’s face, fans shouldn’t be surprised if Canelo steps in with a different dance partner.

Another possibility for Canelo, now the number one contender, could emerge from the upcoming fight between Hamzah Sheeraz and Christian M’billi for the vacant WBC super middleweight title.

If not Crawford for the rematch, who would you want him to fight next?