Terence Crawford Warned of Costly Error Before Canelo Alvarez Fight in Shane Mosley’s Verdict

Champions fight. That’s what they do, and that’s what fans expect. But in the end, it’s not just about the fight; it’s about the spectacle. Like market commodities, fighters need a compelling USP to make a matchup resonate. Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao had that magnetic pull. Smashing records across the board, their aura transformed their bout into the ‘Fight of the Century.‘ Now, a decade later, boxing fans are witnessing another mega-fight materialize: Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford. The names alone are enough to command global attention.

However, while Mayweather and Pacquiao fought for welterweight unification, Canelo-Crawford brings an entirely different kind of mystique, one defined by weight. When Crawford first called out Canelo, he was still a reigning welterweight champion. With Canelo operating at 168 lbs., it was a gap of three full divisions! Last year, Crawford took a step closer by moving up to 154 lbs. But the size disparity remains stark. And like many observers, Shane Mosley is skeptical about how this factor will play out when they meet on September 13 in Las Vegas.

Shane Mosley weighs in on Canelo vs. Crawford

“Shane What do you think about Canelo and Crawford?” asked a FightHype reporter, catching Mosley outside while he watched young fighters train. For Mosley, there remains a big challenge. He replied, “I think Canelo’s too big for Crawford.” The size difference is significant and possibly too much to overcome.

It’s a blunt but honest take from the former three-division world champion. Having fought him back in 2012, he knows Canelo firsthand. His view? Fighters who rely on movement and elusiveness tend to fare better against Canelo. However, that’s not Crawford’s typical approach.

“Crawford is a fighter that’s going to be dangerous,” Mosley said before adding, “He wants to fight; he can move a little bit, but his heart is not in moving, so he’s going to have to sit there and fight with Canelo.” That, he warns, is where the danger lies. Trading shots with a naturally bigger, stronger fighter like Canelo could spell trouble.

Though Crawford’s technical skills and ring IQ are widely respected, his best work has come at 140, 147, and most recently 154 lbs. Thus, taking on a champion at 168 is uncharted territory.

Fighting fire with fire: Can Terence Crawford outpunch a bigger Canelo?

Personally, Crawford remains unfazed. “I wouldn’t say I’m chasing Canelo, you know; I think that’s a broad statement. I just want the opportunity, you know, to fight the best, uh, fighter in my generation that’s out there,” he told Boxing Social recently.

However, the weight difference remains a big concern for many. One of boxing’s greatest, Sugar Ray Leonard, recalled his 1988 fight against Donny Lalonde. “It’s a big difference. I mean, when I fought Donny Lalonde, every time he hit me, seriously, he hurt me to a degree—not knocking me out, but he hurt me, put it that way,” he told Fight Hub TV last month.

Yet despite the risks, Leonard remains optimistic. On May 3 in Riyadh, during their face-off announced by Turki Alalshikh, fans took note: Crawford didn’t appear drastically smaller than Canelo. Maybe the weight difference won’t matter as much as many assume.

So, where do you stand? After hearing Mosley’s caution, do you believe Canelo’s size and power will be too much for Crawford to handle? Or could we be on the verge of witnessing one of boxing’s greatest upsets?