Texas Judge Orders Floyd Mayweather’s Daughter to Pay $50M to Stab Victim

The plea deal spared her from a cell, but it may eventually leave a major dent in Iyanna Mayweather, aka Yaya Mayweather’s wallet. The events of 2020 have now come back to haunt Floyd Mayweather‘s daughter, as a court in Texas ruled that she needs to pay close to $50 million to the victim.

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“According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, a Texas judge awarded Lapattra Jacobs a whopping $40,105,000 in compensatory damages and an additional $10 million in exemplary damages, which are similar to punitive damages,” read the report from TMZ. “The breakdown was listed as past damages of over $8 million for past medical expenses, pain and suffering, physical impairment, loss of earning capacity, and disfigurement … and another $32 million for future damages in these categories.”

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According to the report, the judge added another $10 million as a penalty because the court felt that Mayweather’s alleged assault was quite serious and dangerous.

The court order stems from the 2020 attack and subsequent criminal case. Reportedly, Yaya Mayweather and Lapattra Jacobs had a violent confrontation at a Houston-area residence of rapper NBA YoungBoy on April 3, 2020. After identifying herself as YoungBoy’s fiancée, Mayweather, then 19, confronted Jacobs, who has a child with the rapper.

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The dispute escalated as the two moved into the kitchen. Accounts reveal Jacobs was allegedly stabbed several times in the arm with two knives. She sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries and required surgery.

Meanwhile, Mayweather was arrested on April 4 and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

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Floyd Mayweather’s daughter later pleaded guilty to the felony charge in 2022 as part of an agreement that kept her out of prison.

She received six years of deferred adjudication probation, along with conditions including community service and restrictions on contact and other conduct.

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Under Texas deferred adjudication, successfully completing the term avoids a formal conviction.

Yaya Mayweather’s legal saga takes another turn

Jacobs, meanwhile, pursued a separate civil case against Mayweather and YoungBoy. On May 20 this year, a Harris County judge signed the final judgment. However, the ruling became public only in September. The court assigned 100% responsibility to Mayweather and, as a result, decided to award the hefty 8-figure sum to Jacobs.

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Beyond the compensatory damages, the intentional nature of the assault and use of a deadly weapon allowed exemplary damages awards to exceed Texas’ usual statutory limitation.

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As a result, Mayweather faces the multimillion-dollar civil judgment while still under the six-year probation arrangement stemming from her criminal plea.

Iyanna Mayweather is the second child of Floyd Mayweather and his former partner Melissia Brim. Born on May 20, 2000, details about her education remain limited.

Following in the footsteps of her brother Koraun Mayweather, Iyanna also tried her hand at music, releasing a single in 2018 called “Oh Okay.”

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She began dating NBA YoungBoy in 2019. While the relationship had its ups and downs, it resulted in the birth of their son, Kentrell Gaulden Jr., in January 2021. While Yaya Mayweather has one child with NBA YoungBoy, the rapper himself is the father of 13 children from different relationships.

Regardless, the judgment comes at a crucial time, as her father himself has been dealing with a string of legal challenges.

Beyond the legal battle, reports indicate the undefeated former champion, who was once described as the richest boxer in the world, might be dealing with financial strain in the form of debt as well.

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According to reports, Iyanna Mayweather’s representatives have yet to respond to the latest judgment or say whether they plan to contest the ruling with an appeal.

The verdict, nonetheless, brings closure to the case that has grabbed headlines for the last six years.