“That S—T Sounds Rehearsed”: Jake Paul Under Fire for His Speech at Donald Trump’s Ohio Rally

Social media erupted as fans called out what they perceived as sheer hypocrisy in Jake Paul‘s words and actions. Joined by his mother and President Donald Trump, Paul addressed a crowd at the Covelli Center in Youngstown, Ohio, yesterday to express his support for candidates running in the upcoming midterm elections.

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“We love Ohio,” Paul said. “My mom is here; she still lives here. A blue-collar worker just like all the people here in Youngstown. I get confused by the Left—the protestors. They do not have the jobs. That’s all they do. Carry signs around while we’re doing the work. I know this is a Union town. We love hard workers.

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“And we have to protect Ohio. We face evil. We face these people who are willing to do anything to destroy us. All they do is talk on Twitter. But Twitter fingers never built the country. Hate has never built a country. And the woke socialist movement that we face has never built a country.

“The power is with you, Ohioans, to go and vote for Vivek, for John. We have to protect this state because Washington doesn’t belong to celebrities like me. It doesn’t belong to the politicians. It belongs to you guys and us, the American people.

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“USA, let’s go. So you guys have a choice. You can watch from the cheap seats like the left, or you could lace up, get on the field, and fight for what’s right. God bless you, Ohio. Go vote November 3rd, and we will keep control. God bless you, America. Thank you. Thank you, President Trump.”

Imago Madison Square Garden NEW YORK CITY, NY – FEBRUARY 2: Jake Paul interacts with media during the Amanda Serrano v Katie Taylor press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz at Madison Square Garden on February 2, 2022 in New York City, New York, United States. Photo by Matt Davies/PxImages Matt Davies/SPP-Px Amanda Serrano v Katie Taylor: Press Conference PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxBRA

This is not the first time Paul has joined President Trump at a rally. In March, he accompanied the president to Hebron in Kentucky. Addressing a crowd at the Verst Logistics Contract Packaging Facility, Paul praised Trump, who later predicted that the YouTuber-turned-fighter would run for a political office someday.

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Fans, however, were quick to question Paul’s political stance, with some drawing attention to his past actions.

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Fans throw verbal punches at Jake Paul after Trump rally

“THE CTE IS REAL 😂😂,” a fan wrote mocking Paul over the beating he received at the hands of Anthony Joshua in December last year. For the second time in his career, Paul faced an active professional boxer. As in his bout against Tommy Fury, who beat him by split decision, Paul suffered a loss.

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This time, however, the setback was more severe. Paul suffered a broken jaw and required multiple surgeries. The recovery kept him largely out of action. A few months ago, doubts emerged about his future in boxing.

Despite those concerns, Paul appears poised to make a comeback early in 2027. However, his knockout loss to Joshua continues to fuel questions about his comeback.

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One user added, “That sh*t sounds rehearsed asf 😭.” Meanwhile, referring to reports that Jake and his older brother, Logan Paul, moved to Puerto Rico in 2021, partly to take advantage of its tax benefits, another user wrote, “The guy who moved out of the country to avoid paying taxes? Great American, haha.”

“Never did a day of work in his life,” a fan mocked. While subjective, the remark may reflect perceptions of the extravagant lifestyles Jake Paul and his brother lead. To some critics, the brothers’ jet-setting lifestyles give the impression that they achieved success through shortcuts rather than conventional work.

“Says the faux boxer and career YouTuber. Tell us more,” another user wrote. Echoing that sentiment, another commented, “Isn’t he a no brained ‘boxer’?”

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The criticism of Jake Paul’s boxing credentials is hardly new. His fighting skills continue to invite debate, with his record standing at 12-2. However, a closer look at the opponents he has faced reveals why questions persist about the level of competition in his career.

His opponents have included AnEsonGib, a YouTube influencer, and Nate Robinson, a former NBA player. Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley, Anderson Silva, Nate Diaz, and Mike Perry were former UFC fighters who were nearing or past the later stages of their combat sports careers when they faced Paul.

Even among the professional boxers he fought, including Andre August, Ryan Bourland, Mike Tyson, and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., several were inactive, semi-retired, or past their competitive peaks. Combined with his losses to Fury and AJ, both active professional boxers at the time of their respective bouts, Paul’s record continues to fuel debate over the caliber of his opposition.

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Still, criticism of Paul’s boxing career should not overshadow his right to express political views. He has never made a secret of his political leanings, which are consistent with his previous public statements.