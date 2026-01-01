“They Hate You”: BoMac’s Chilling Canelo Fight Speech Resurfaces as Terence Crawford Stays Firm on Retirement

September 13, 2025 could be the last time fans saw Terence Crawford in the ring. Three months after defeating Canelo Alvarez in a thrilling and dominant fashion, the first three-division undisputed champion among men decided to part ways with the sport in which he achieved colossal heights. Given past instances, he may yet change his mind and return. Until then, fans will have to take his December 16 announcement at face value. The echoes of the duel at Allegiant Stadium, however, continue to loom.

The fight remains an all-time thriller. But as it appears now, its prelude was just as compelling. A dressing-room video of Terence Crawford has resurfaced and is gaining considerable traction on social media. It features Brian “BoMac” McIntyre. As he geared up for the most consequential fight of his career, Crawford witnessed his longtime trainer deliver a rousing speech. Ever since it surfaced, the clip has been giving goosebumps across the board.

How Bomac lifted Terence Crawford ahead of the Canelo fight

“They hate you,” BoMac began in a video Terence Crawford shared on his YouTube channel. With Bud all laced up and waiting, seated behind a desk stacked with water bottles and other paraphernalia, BoMac spoke. Standing behind him, Muhammad Ali’s grandson, Nico Ali Walsh, watched closely.

“I promise you. I promise you. You know why? Cuz the whole world is watching you,” BoMac added. “The whole world knows who Terence Crawford is. They want to see that Terence Crawford. They want to see how good he is. They want to see it.”

The later part of BoMac’s speech was expletive-heavy; nonetheless, it managed to convey the message. It was payback time. They needed to silence all the doubters and naysayers who had questioned Crawford’s decision to fight Canelo and his legacy. It was Bud Crawford’s turn to ask questions, and he would not back down until Canelo quit. BoMac said, “You make that b**ch say I quit. Tell that motherf**ker say I quit. Make that motherf**ker quit, dog. So they won’t have no f**king doubt.”

Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford box during their super middleweight title bout at Allegiant Stadium.

The timing of the old video resurfacing may have surprised a few fans.

The partnership that shaped Bud Crawford’s greatness

Some users did not find it altogether inspirational either. Still, given the circumstances – the uphill task Crawford faced as he prepared to fight one of the era’s greatest fighters – BoMac’s effort to instill pluck and heart into his pupil deserves praise.

The proof of the pudding lies in the eating. Terence Crawford inflicted one of the most resounding defeats ever on an undisputed champion.

And it was not the first time the BoMac-Bud Crawford magic worked. The team has worked tirelessly and seamlessly on the sidelines, waiting for their moment. Under BoMac’s guidance, Bud Crawford overcame a life-threatening moment when a bullet nearly took his life and went on to add undisputed titles across two divisions before Canelo entered his crosshairs.

Be it inside the ring or outside it, short pep talks often seem to have worked wonders. Fans frequently recall Angelo Dundee’s immortal words when he exhorted Sugar Ray Leonard during the first fight against Tommy Hearns. “You’re blowing it, son! You’re blowing it!” Dundee said as Round 13 was about to begin.

BoMac’s speech may not have been on Dundee’s level, as one user pointed out. Nonetheless, it holds its own, especially when viewed in the context of one of his best students preparing for the biggest fight of his life.