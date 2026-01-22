“They Were Very Concerned”: Dana White Addresses Ali Revival Act as It Passes the House Committee

Over the past four months, Dana White’s demeanor has shifted. From subtle rage, it is now all smiles. The change – from outrage over Sean Zittel’s pose at the Canelo-Crawford press conference to visible satisfaction – followed the House Committee on Education and the Workforce passing the proposed Muhammad Ali American Boxing Revival Act.

The amendment, which proposes changes to the existing Ali Act, including the introduction of Unified Boxing Organizations (UBOs), has been under scrutiny for months, with critics raising concerns about its impact on fighters’ rights. At a critical point in the process, as his newly formed boxing promotion, Zuffa, and the UFC move into a new broadcast phase under a Paramount+ deal, Dana White addressed reporters, pushing back on those concerns.

Dana White responds after the Ali Revival Act advances in the House

“They were very concerned about the Muhammad Ali Act and all these other things. None of that is gonna change for them,” White stated. Reiterating earlier remarks, White said the plan is not to alter the Ali Act. “We’re not changing one word of that. It’s gonna be intact.”

White and his team at TKO say the Ali Revival Act is intended to give fighters more options. At the Zuffa Boxing 1 presser, White wondered, “I don’t know why the now fighters are going to have more options. Why is that a bad thing?”

Latest reports indicate the minimum payment per round has been raised to $200 from an initially proposed $150. Insurance coverage would increase to $50,000 from a previous cap of $25,000. In addition to an explicit anti-doping requirement, the proposal would require UBO-affiliated fighters to be offered a bout at least once every six months, while allowing them to negotiate with other UBOs or promoters.

White called the development an “incredible day.”

Where White and the Ali revival act go from here

Detailed reports reveal the House Committee passed H.R. 4624, the “Muhammad Ali American Boxing Revival Act,” by a 30–4 vote. The bill now moves to the House floor, where it would need a simple majority to advance.

If it reaches the Senate, 60 votes would be required to move it toward final passage and a presidential signature. The legislative process, however, may take longer, as additional revisions are reportedly under consideration.

Since its introduction, the Ali Revival Act has faced skepticism from traditional boxing stakeholders. Members of the sport’s old guard have been among its most vocal critics. White’s comments suggesting he may not work with existing sanctioning bodies further fueled uncertainty.

In light of the UFC’s recent antitrust settlement, nearly $375 million paid to resolve a lawsuit filed by former fighters, concerns about fighter pay intensified. Critics fear Zuffa could adopt a structure similar to the UFC, including its own rankings, titles, belts, and championships. Zuffa has also indicated plans to eliminate multiple “in-between” weight classes in favor of a more traditional eight-division model.

As the Ali Revival Act continues moving through the approval process, Zuffa is scheduled to stage its first major event on Jan. 23 at the UFC Apex. The move could reshape a legacy sport that has evolved unevenly into the modern era.