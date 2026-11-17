Three months after doctors placed him in a medically induced coma, Lee Reeves has left us following complications arising from his condition. The boxing world mourns the loss of the talented and gritty Irish fighter, who left an unforgettable mark in both amateur and professional boxing.

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“Lee Reeves has passed away at 31 years old after suffering complications during a medically induced coma from injuries sustained in a bout in August, the Limerick Leader has confirmed,” Ring Magazine’s Instagram post read.

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“A former five-time national champion as an amateur, the Irish boxer went 16-2 since turning professional in November 2018.”

The announcement comes after the ordeal Reeves faced following his fight against Gary Cully. Fighting on the undercard of the event promoted by Queensberry Promotions, Reeves lost via tenth-round knockout on August 1, 2026.

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However, the stoppage, which came when Cully’s combination dropped him to the canvas, proved fatal, as Reeves had to be stretchered out of the ring. He was taken to the Beaumont Hospital, where he was diagnosed with brain injury and placed under medically induced coma.

Reeves was later taken to Mater Hospital. Reportedly, he underwent a cranioplasty to treat the portion of skull removed during the initial operation. He was subsequently transferred to University Hospital Limerick so that he could receive care and physiotherapy closer to his family.

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Reports initially suggested that Reeves was showing signs of recovery. However, he never fully recovered from the coma and remained unconscious.

During this period, efforts were also made to support the family through a GoFundMe campaign, which reportedly raised €126,478 ($139,025.25) toward its €130K ($146,120) goal.

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Doctors had hoped to transfer the boxer to a rehabilitation facility before Christmas, but Reeves reportedly contracted infection over the weekend and passed away with his family members by his side.

Reeves is survived by his father, Tony; three sisters, Jodie, Jessie, and Shannon; and his nieces and nephews.

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Following news of his passing, tributes began pouring in.

Lee Reeves: The fighting spirit that will never be forgotten

“I’ll see you on the other side, my brother,” his sister Jessie wrote. “I’ve no words for this. I love you endlessly, El Champo.”

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Queensberry Promotions’ Frank Warren was devasted by the news of Reeves’ passing.

“This is heartbreaking news,” he wrote on X. “Lee was a fine young man and a credit to the sport. He will be sorely missed, and my thoughts and prayers are with his family and all who loved him.”

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Another heartfelt tribute came from Reeves’ opponent, Gary Cully.

“We shared the ring back in August, but we’ve been going back for years,” his Instagram message read. “I still remember the stadium days when I used to watch Lee in the nationals, the weight above me, and always be impressed by his fights and his flashy gear 😂.

“Myself and Luke Thomas used to plague him to spit us out an MC when we were staying in Dublin on training camp, and they’d always be fire 🔥 😂 What a character and a gent. It’s never been, nothing, love between us, champ. (I) can’t really believe I’m writing this, but RIP, brother. ❤️”

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Beyond the tributes, Reeves’ life story reflects his journey both inside and outside the ring.

Born on February 28, 1995, in Limerick, Ireland, he was the eldest of four siblings. The family suffered a major tragedy after Reeves’ mother, Cathy, passed away in 2015 following a battle with breast cancer. To honor her memory, Reeves expressed an interest in becoming a world champion boxer, drawing inspiration from fellow Irish boxer and all-time great Katie Taylor.

Reeves enjoyed a brilliant amateur run, becoming a two-time Irish underage champion before turning professional in 2018. He stopped Benito Aburto in the third round of a bout in Toronto. Following that victory, Reeves went on a four-fight winning streak, which ended in 2020 when Artur Davydenko outpointed him.

However, Reeves responded to the setback by putting together a ten-fight winning streak. During that run, he became the NABF super lightweight champion after defeating Sebastian Diaz by unanimous decision.

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Outside boxing, Reeves also served as a soldier in the Irish Defense Forces and participated in the adventure reality game show Survivor UK.

While Reeves’s passing has dealt a devastating blow to his family and friends, his loss is also being felt across the boxing world. The Irishman leaves a legacy that will not be forgotten.

EssentiallySports joins everyone in praying for Reeves and wishing his family strength during this difficult period.