“This Is Just Animal Abuse”: Calls Mount Against Jake Paul After Boxing Clip With a Snake Goes Viral

“Yes, let’s stress the snake out for clicks.” Fans are calling out Jake Paul after training footage showed him punching a bag with a big snake dangling from the top. Paul, who hasn’t stepped inside the ring since the knockout loss to Anthony Joshua last December, has been hinting at a potential comeback, likely by early 2027. Yet few would have expected his preparations for a return to involve training with animals.

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“Jake Paul hitting the bag with a massive snake wrapped around it,” read the caption on Happy Punch‘s tweet.

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The forty-second clip begins with Paul circling a heavy bag. A snake, most likely a python, is curled around the chain holding the bag. Looking for an opening to throw a punch, Paul throws a straight right before resuming his stance. “Get off around it,” someone instructed him before adding, “Start jabbing around it.”

Paul follows the instructions, throwing jabs. Still, he looks hesitant as the snake’s head continues to face his side.

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It is unclear what prompted Paul or his team to bring in an animal into his boxing training. Perhaps it was simply for fun during some downtime. While his record and skills continue to invite debate, Paul is experienced enough as a fighter to understand the risks of involving an animal in his training.

Even so, given that it’s Paul, the stunt could be seen as an attempt to showcase his courage in the face of a daunting challenge. While this may be the first time the Cleveland native has used a snake, his decision to bring in an animal into the ring is not entirely unprecedented.

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Last year in May, he shared videos showing himself playing with his Golden Retriever “Thor” in the ring. Paul playfully described the dog as his new “boxing coach.”

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Paul is not the only professional fighter to have engaged in such antics. Before he faced Tyson Fury on April 11, 2026, a video of Arslanbek Makhmudov wrestling with a live 400 kg bear gained considerable attention.

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Fans, however, appeared less interested in those comparisons than in the welfare of the snake. Their reactions made that concern clear.

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Jake Paul gets roasted over Snake training antics

Disturbed by the sight of Paul training with a snake, one user wrote bluntly, “Bro, this is just animal abuse.” Another fan echoed that sentiment, adding, “The f**k did the snake do to him? This is trashy man.”

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The footage lasts slightly more than 40 seconds, making it difficult to determine whether the snake was wild or accustomed to human handling. As it dangled from the bag and appeared unresponsive to Paul’s punches, it looked as though it might have been accustomed to such situations, possibly with a handler nearby.

Still, that is no excuse for using an animal to showcase one’s courage and skills. The stunt raises questions about the judgement behind the decision.

Using a sparring partner with similar physical attributes and skills would do far more to improve Paul’s boxing skills than training around a snake or any other animal. The snake could also react unpredictably and launch a sudden attack, which even the best fighter in the world might struggle to avoid, putting Paul’s life and career at risk.

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Another user mocked Paul, saying, “How is this going to help his glass jaw?” The comment reflects the criticism he has faced since his recent setback. On December 19, 2025, former unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua knocked him out in the sixth round of their fight at the Kaseya Center in Miami.

Paul suffered a broken jaw and needed multiple surgeries. The loss and injury kept him on the sidelines and intensified doubts about his durability and future in boxing, particularly after he faced an active, bona fide heavyweight in Joshua.

“F**king loser out here abusing animals to look like a big man after fighting the elderly,” one fan wrote. The remarks reflect a familiar criticism of Paul: that many of his opponents before Joshua were past their prime. In his five-year career, Paul has suffered two defeats, both against active professional boxers.

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Most of his victories, meanwhile, have come against semi-retired or retired boxers and former MMA champions who were well past their prime. Paul sought to answer those critics by facing Joshua, but the knockout only added fuel to their arguments.

Another user offered a sarcastic take, writing, “So stunning and brave🤦🏼‍♂️. Just goes to show you someone can have millions of dollars and still be a loser.”

In recent months, Paul has sent mixed signals about his sporting future. While expressing interest in joining the NFL as a professional football player, he also kept the possibility of a return to fighting by calling out names such as Nate Diaz.

If Paul does intend to return to the ring or make his cage debut, as several reports have suggested, footage of him training seriously would do more to support those ambitions than a stunt involving a snake.