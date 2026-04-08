Tommy Fury Assigns Blame as Jake Paul Rematch Talks Remains in Limbo

Among boxing’s casual observers, Tommy Fury vs. Jake Paul remains an unresolved issue. Three years ago, a tightly contested affair saw Fury hand the YouTuber-turned-fighter his first professional loss. Talks of a rematch surfaced. Yet beyond early exchanges, they never reached the negotiation table, with both sides offering their own version of why the discussions stalled.

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Fury believes Jake Paul is at fault for this. Marred by long breaks and fights against unheralded opponents, Fury’s career stands in contrast to Paul’s resume, which features marquee events with headlining bouts against the likes of Mike Tyson and, most recently, Anthony Joshua. A rematch with Paul, who was listed among cruiserweights’ ranked contenders last year, could give Fury a needed breakthrough. That, however, has not materialized. Speaking with the Daily Mail’s Charlotte Daly, Tommy Fury pointed to Paul’s role in the stalled negotiations, particularly in relation to the payout differences.

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“Listen, I’m not. I am not a guy to outprice myself, Tommy Fury said. “I do what’s fair in boxing. That’s why we got the first fight over the line. You know, I only want to have a fair fight straight down the middle. And they know they know why the fight’s not getting made.”

His response followed as Daly pointed to his father John Fury’s comment. According to the Fury clan patriarch, Jake Paul made false accusations that they were seeking too much money for the rematch. Tommy Fury declined to engage further.

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“You know, I’m not going to go into detail about that obviously in here, but they know the reason why the fight’s not getting made,” he added. “They know how to make the fight. And let’s just say I’m only being

fair right down the middle. fair as you can be.”

Imago Boxen, Pressekonferenz zum Youtube-Kampf Jake Paul -Tommy Fury November 8, 2021, Tampa, Florida, USA: Professional boxer Jake The Problem Child Paul poses for pictures following a press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz at Amalie Arena in Tampa, on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, ahead of a fight between Jake The Problem Child Paul and Tommy TNT Fury on Dec 18. Tampa USA – ZUMAs70_ 0141398357st Copyright: xIvyxCeballox

While Fury avoided going into specifics, his stance traces back to remarks Jake Paul made last year, offering a glimpse into how the negotiations began to unravel.

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Tommy Fury and Jake Paul clash over failed rematch talks

Ahead of the fight against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., Paul wrote, “I’m offering Tommy Fury $3 million to fight me in 2025. The amount goes up to $4 million if he can legally get into the U.S. Let’s see who’s really hiding from who.”

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He followed that up with a more aggressive post, claiming Fury had turned down a higher offer and questioning his willingness to take the rematch.

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Tommy Fury countered by refusing to accept a rematch offer that pays less than their first fight, especially since he already beat Paul. He argued Paul pretended to negotiate but was actually making low offers deliberately so the fight would not happen. Fury accused Paul of hiding behind money excuses despite claiming to earn huge amounts from fights. He felt Paul was avoiding the rematch out of fear.

By the latter half of 2025, however, the reported offer rose sharply to $15 million, adding another layer to the dispute.

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“Guess who didn’t say yes even for $15M,” Paul wrote on X. “B**ch made you and your father are, who control everything you do. You are not a man. You are a boy. Daddy’s little boy.”

That post drew a strong response from both Tommy Fury and his father, who slammed Paul for deliberately offering a fight in the United States, knowing well that Fury cannot visit the country due to certain restrictions.

More recently, as Fury prepares himself for the Eddie Hall face-off, Jake Paul revealed that the prospect of their rematch no longer appeals to him. Team Fury is “just difficult to work with,” he claimed.

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With both sides holding firm and negotiations repeatedly breaking down, the path to a rematch remains uncertain, for now.