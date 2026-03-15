Tommy Hearns’ Financial Exploitation Speculation Ends as Guardianship Awarded to Oldest Son

Concerns that gripped the community in Detroit and the boxing world may now be easing. A court ruling has granted Ronald Hearns guardianship and conservatorship of his father, boxing legend Thomas ‘Tommy’ Hearns. The decision follows weeks of scrutiny surrounding the sporting icon after conflicting reports about financial exploitation and alleged kidnapping emerged.

In a ruling in favor of Hearns’ oldest son, Ronald, Oakland County Chief Probate Judge Daniel A. O’Brien appointed him both guardian and conservator. This gives Ronald legal authority over his father’s personal care and finances. In an effort to clarify the situation publicly, the boxing legend and his son spoke exclusively with Detroit-based WXYZ-TV.

“I want the world to know that I’m doing fine. I feel good,” Thomas Hearns said. “I just want things to just be calm and good and just move smoothly.”

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Prior to the ruling, there had been public claims from some family members that Hearns was being kept away from them. Adult Protective Services (APS) began investigating whether Hearns, 67, might have been a victim of financial exploitation. As a result, officials were concerned about his whereabouts and financial situation.

“Mr. Hearns is revered in this community for all he’s done, for always giving back to the community, to the city of Detroit, to the boxing world,” the attorney representing Ronald Hearns told WXYZ-TV. “My job with the conservator and the court is to make sure nobody takes advantage of him and that he is treated with the dignity and respect that he so richly deserves.”

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When asked whether anyone had taken advantage of Hearns, the attorney acknowledged that evidence suggested it may have occurred.

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“My dad is a great man,” Ronald Hearns added. “He has a big heart, and for him to be going through this type of situation at this time in his life is terrible.”

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Court ruling brings clarity to Tommy Hearns’ situation

The exclusive from WXYZ-TV detailed the court proceedings. The Oakland County Probate Court held an emergency guardianship hearing and considered testimony from APS workers. It was stated that Hearns’ daughter and sister had not disclosed his location when asked.

Authorities also raised concerns about an online GoFundMe fundraiser that someone had set up. They also questioned how organizers used the funds and whether the money ever directly benefited Hearns.

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“By Wednesday morning, all sides of the family agreed to allow Ronald Hearns to be in charge of his father’s care and finances,” the reporter stated. “Citing a dementia diagnosis, Judge O’Brien appointed Ronald Hearns as guardian and conservator of Thomas Hearns.”

Earlier, reports indicated that Hearns had recently lost his Detroit-area home to tax foreclosure. He is now staying with Ronald, who confirmed that his father is safe and well.

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Following the ruling, he reportedly asked the general public to stop donating to any online fundraisers. According to him, they are not legitimate, and the funds do not go to his father. With the court matter resolved, the family can now focus on Hearns’ well-being and work towards resolving internal differences.

“So yes, keep praying for my dad and the family as we move forward in our lives,” Ronald Hearns said.

Beyond the current legal situation, Tommy Hearns’ legacy in the sport remains firmly intact. Inducted into the Boxing Hall of Fame in 2012, the first five-division champion in boxing history stood among the quartet known as boxing’s “Four Kings.” Alongside Sugar Ray Leonard, Roberto Duran, and Marvelous Marvin Hagler, the group helped elevate the sport during the post-Muhammad Ali era.