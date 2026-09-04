“Top-Tier Psychological Warfare”: Marcos Maidana Makes Adrien Broner Relive 13-Year-Old Beatdown as Fans React

Adrien Broner‘s meeting with the man who inflicted his first professional loss has generated considerable buzz. It’s been thirteen years since Marcos “Chino” Maidana took Broner to the cleaners in what turned out to be a controversial fight that saw both fighters display unsportsmanlike conduct.

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With Broner’s WBA welterweight title on the line, Maidana beat him by unanimous decision. For the two to meet years later and revisit their fight once again naturally drew some wild reactions from fans.

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“Marcos Maidana made Adrien Broner sit down and rewatch their fight after 13 years 😂,” read Happy Punch’s X post.

With their associates sitting alongside, the accompanying video, which originally featured on DeenTheGreat’s Kick stream, showed Broner and Maidana sitting in front of the screen and watching the old footage. It was December 14, 2013, when the pair first met inside the ring.

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Coming off a 27-fight winning streak, Broner was a heavy favorite to win the fight. But the tough Argentine, who has never been stopped in his career, turned the tables on the American, who was his cocky self. Maidana pressured Broner from the opening round, knocked him down twice, in the second and eighth rounds, and took control of the fight.

Though Broner had his moments, the fight was largely out of his grasp as Maidana pummeled him with body shots.

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The fight is also remembered for the over-the-top behavior displayed by both fighters. Beyond Maidana’s headbutt, which resulted in a point being deducted from him, the bout featured unusual and provocative gestures involving both fighters.

Imago Jan 19,2019. Las Vegas NV. (in blk trunks) Manny Pacquiao goes 12 rounds with Adrien Broner at the MGM grand Hotel Saturday. Manny Pacquiao took the win by unanimous decision for the World Welterweight Championship. . . PAC VS BRONER fight – ZUMAbl1_ 20190119_zaf_bl1_041 Copyright: xGenexBlevinsx

As they came across those moments while watching the old footage, both Broner and Maidana could laugh them off playfully.

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But it seemed that Broner was finding it embarrassing to watch the scenes again. “Looking at this shit, I need a drink,” he said.

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Fans, meanwhile, had their own takes as they watched the two former opponents revisit their old bout.

13 Years Later, Fans Have Plenty to Say as Adrien Broner Revisits Maidana Loss

“13 years later and Broner still can’t watch that a** whooping sober,” one wrote. Another added, “Making him rewatch that beatdown 13 years later is top-tier psychological warfare.”

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For Broner, having to revisit a fight that triggered a slide, one that saw him suffer more defeats and take long layoffs, never to become a champion again, was obviously a tough ask. Whether Maidana, who visited the stream as a guest, actually made him watch it or deliberately brought it up needs a more nuanced review.

The win over Broner proved to be Marcos Maidana’s last professional victory. The following year and the one after saw him suffer back-to-back defeats to Floyd Mayweather, leading to his eventual retirement.

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“He’s always been a piece of sh*t human being, even in the boxing ring,” another user wrote, likely pointing to Broner’s bohemian lifestyle that saw him deal with an array of problems, including drinking and gambling issues.

“He’s like, so high off the ’13 years’ nostalgia, he forgot what a fight even is. 💅,” one fan stated.

Offering a measure of take, a fan said, “Maidana comes from a long lineage of very poor farm workers from the hard, deep interior of Argentina. People raised to be mean, hard, and yet humble. Broner was extremely dirty in that fight, and lesser men would never even agree to shake his hand.”

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While the view could be seen as partisan, the fact remains that Broner did express his regret once the fight was over. The image of Broner struggling to make his way out, soon after the results were announced, instead of staying back as it is usually done in boxing, did not sit well with several fans who booed and jeered him. Later, Broner apologized to fans for his conduct.

A more practical assessment emerged. “I genuinely believe this (is) the fight that practically ended his career,” one fan wrote.

To set the record straight, Broner continued to fight for the next decade. But that journey was marked by long absences and defeats. After Maidana, Broner suffered losses to Shawn Porter, Mickey Garcia, Manny Pacquiao, and more recently, Blair Cobbs.

His wins came mostly against unheralded names. Coupled with the challenges he faced on the professional front, it could be fair to say that the Maidana loss contributed to Broner’s downfall.

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Even so, to say that Broner has not moved on from that setback could still be a stretch. While his health remains a concern, he seems to be using live streaming to mark a new beginning. He still seems to crave boxing glory. But with his streaming getting considerable traction, Broner might as well have found a new vocation that has helped push the ghost of those defeats behind him.