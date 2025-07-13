Turki Alalshikh ‘Bullying’ World Champion Into Accepting Fight Has Boxing World Up in Arms

Even the commentator couldn’t hide the truth: “Man, I mean what that man wants, that man gets.” He was talking about Turki Alalshikh. In a matter of seconds, the Riyadh Season head managed to add one more exciting fight to the brilliantly stacked November card. Headlined by David Benavidez and Anthony Yarde, it features Devin Haney vs. Brian Norman Jr. in the co-main. Albeit controversially, at ‘Ring III,‘ Subriel Matias ended his 12-month championship drought by clinching the WBC light welterweight title from Alberto Puello.

But seemingly, he paid a price for the triumph when Alalshikh walked into the ring and told Matias that he ‘will’ fight number one ranked contender Dalton Smith on November 22. While he may have stepped in with good intentions to ramp up the much-anticipated event in Riyadh, Alalshikh’s gesture nonetheless displeased quite a few fans and followers, it appears.

“Subriel Matias vs. Dalton Smith for the WBC super-lightweight world title in November‼️” A Ring Magazine tweet confirmed. The attached footage featured Subriel Matias in a post-fight interview with Mike Coppinger. Pointing at Smith, who had joined Turki Alalshikh in the ring, Coppinger asked Maties about the impending title defense.

The Puerto Rican champion shook hands with the English fighter and had barely responded when Alalshikh intervened. “No friend, no friend,” he told Matias, adding, “You will fight in the November card for the world title.” Maybe that’s what Maties intended to say. Nonetheless, he confirmed, in English, “You want an exciting fighter? I’m here.” Loud cheers erupted everywhere.

Last year, in a big setback, Subriel Matias lost his title to the Australian Liam Paro in front of a home crowd. However, he kept the pace, gradually working his way back to claim a shot at the world title. And he finally received an opportunity at the Louis Armstrong Stadium.

But not all fans seemed happy. Some of them felt Maties was literally ‘forced’ into the matchup.

Subriel Matias vs. Dalton Smith: A fight that feels put together, not earned?

To this fan, Alalshikh went a bit overboard. “This lets me know Turki wanted this all along,” they said before adding a wild claim: “Stole a victory from Puello.” While the latter statement remains speculative, the one said earlier could be true. Turki Alalshikh wants fights where opponents engage in a slugfest. And in Maties vs. Smith, he might have seen a brutal war of attrition.

But the next one felt Maties should have been given a chance to speak. “Turki didn’t even give Subriel Matias a chance to speak and interrupts him 😭💀🤡,” they said. Perhaps, given the time restrictions, the Riyadh Season head must have felt the urge to get straight to the point and announce the November title defense.

Another user, however, wasn’t so considerate. “Turki gotta chill 😂😂 . He be on his bully shi too much; he gotta sit back let someone do that for him. #badlook still best promotion in the business.” Maybe fans should understand. Bringing up high-stakes fights is not an easy job. And Turki Alalshikh has done a full turnaround, staging one big show after another featuring some of the best matches of recent times. So when he saw an exciting thriller in the making, he seized the opportunity.

But the taunts still continued. Like this fan who laughed, “Turki said STFU, I said you fighting him next. 🤣🤣. The whole interaction might have given the appearance that Alalshikh is forcing a fight on Subriel Matias. But that may not be true. Ultimately, fans will get to watch a fantastic clash.

And that’s what one of the fans felt. Matias vs. Smith would be awesome. “Going to be fireworks 🎇.”

It’s amazing how a short clip changes viewers’ perceptions.

Subriel Maties appeared confused. So Turki Alalshikh just clarified the situation to him. Matias secured a closely contested win. But that doesn’t mean he’s going to have it easy in the next fight. Hence, it’s better he understood who he would fight next so that he prepared accordingly.

What’s your take on the Subriel Matias versus Dalton Smith fight? Or would you prefer a Maties-Paro rematch?