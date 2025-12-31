Turki Alalshikh Catches Strays as Oleksandr Usyk vs. Deontay Wilder Reports Draw Fans Ire

A journey that gave the boxing world three of its most significant and consequential fights of the modern era has come to an end. Multiple reports now confirm that Oleksandr Usyk has parted ways with Turki Alalshikh and Riyadh Season. The development emerges amid talks of a potential matchup between Usyk, now the unified heavyweight champion, and former WBC titleholder Deontay Wilder.

The news has sparked a wildfire on social media, with fans taking sides almost immediately. While a few slammed the Usyk-Wilder matchup, others viewed it as a move long in the making. After initially suggesting that he would retire after one more fight, Oleksandr Usyk has hinted at continuing until he turns 41. Rather than pursuing a fight against rising star Moses Itauma, which Turki Alalshikh reportedly supported, Usyk called out Deontay Wilder.

Usyk moves on from Riyadh Season; Wilder fight in play

“Oleksandr Usyk has split up with Riyadh Season, fronted by Turki Alalshikh. Three fights there. Two Fury bouts. All the belts stayed. The relationship didn’t,” read a post from Menace Boxing. According to several reports, Team Usyk will work with a US-based promoter to potentially secure a fight against Deontay Wilder by April or May 2026.

“Klimas says Wilder is one of the biggest names Usyk never faced, and that the US market makes it even more interesting,” the message added, before asking fans and users whether they wanted to see Usyk vs. Wilder.

Speaking with The National, Usyk’s manager, Igor Klimas, did not reveal the name of the new US-based partner. He also confirmed that nothing has been officially decided regarding the Wilder fight. “Because right now we’re working on it, and we’re working on some multi-fight agreement for Oleksandr,” he said.

However, the news took on a different tone when it reached fans. A few saw it as an opportunity to hurl subtle jabs at both Riyadh Season and Wilder.

Turki and Wilder in the firing line as fans react

One fan echoed what has become a mantra for many Usyk supporters: “Usyk has earned the right to do what he wants.” Usyk swept through the heavyweight division with wins over three of its biggest names, defeating each twice. Many believe he now deserves the freedom to choose his opponent as he enters the final stretch of his career.

The next fan, however, was far less charitable. “Hopefully the first of many to leave the atmosphere, for fights over there are awful,” they said. Some of the most significant bouts in the sport have taken place outside traditional venues such as Las Vegas or Wembley. Diehard fans were visibly disappointed at not being able to watch the fights closer to home.

One user voiced what many have been discussing quietly: “The real reason is Turki wants Usyk to either fight Fury a third time or AJ or some low-ranked upcoming fighter. This is a smart decision (for) Usyk to capitalize on his last fight and get another big name on his resume for his last pro bout.” That scenario seems unlikely, considering Alalshikh’s expressed interest in Usyk vs. Itauma. While there have been talks of a Usyk-Fury trilogy, it appears the Fury-AJ fight may be drawing closer.

Some fans did not hesitate to take potshots at Usyk. “Just moving around picking easy fights he can win. Ducked Parker! Should be fighting 2-3 other names but picking Wilder,” one user said. Some fans still rue Usyk’s failure to honor Joseph Parker’s mandatory challenge. The uncertainty surrounding a potential Wardley fight adds further intrigue.

Others shifted their focus to Deontay Wilder. “Wilder big name, but a D fighter. Just like if Jake was fighting Wilder, Jake would have better odds,” one fan claimed. That comparison may be far-fetched, considering how Jake Paul fared against Anthony Joshua recently. Wilder may be past his prime. But he still remains a dangerous force in the heavyweight division.

Opinions remain divided, but the development has clearly sent shockwaves through the boxing world.

Usyk will turn 39 in two weeks. Given his stated desire to continue fighting until he turns 41, it seems reasonable for him to pursue a path that better suits his legacy and longevity rather than opting for a riskier route that could jeopardize what he has built over the years.