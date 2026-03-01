Turki Alalshikh’s Fallout With Eddie Hearn, Frank Warren Proves Insider’s Grim Prediction for Boxing Promoters

The boxing world confronts a promotional feud that pits two longtime rivals – Queensberry’s Frank Warren and Matchroom’s Eddie Hearn – against Turki Alalshikh. The surprising part of this feud is how, just months ago, the trio worked together to put on a slew of big cards, including the undisputed fights featuring Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury and Dmitry Bivol vs. Artur Beterbiev. A detailed op-ed by World Boxing News (WBN) highlighted the complete reversal in the relationship between the British promoters and the Saudi power broker.

“If that account is accurate, it is more than routine friction in the boxing business,” WBN highlighted in its report. “It suggests the Saudi-led operation is prepared to redefine who controls boxing’s biggest nights.”

Most significantly, the story recounted how a well-known boxing commentator had foreseen years ago how the situation would ultimately turn out for those involved.

“When you replace the establishment, you become the establishment,” talkSPORT boxing co-host Simon Jordan had said two years ago. “We are in a unique period; these guys(Saudis) are getting these fights made for them. They just turn up, and that, for me, is not much of a skill set. It does make me wonder if the endgame for the Saudis is to say, ‘What do we need these guys for? They are glorified agents; we can own the fighters.'”

The sports broadcaster directed his warning at Eddie Hearn. Its implications, however, spread widely across the sport. Jordan’s main focus was on Turki Alalshikh’s increasing control in the sport. Under him, Riyadh Season had started funding big fights that led to rival promoters coming together—case in point, the 2024 Queensberry vs. Matchroom 5 vs. 5.

As a result, Jordan and many others wondered what promoters like Hearn and Frank Warren actually contribute if the Saudis control the money and the deals. He argued the Saudis could “turn out their lights economically.” In other words, they could control the finances and replace traditional promoters at will.

Jordan’s soothsaying words reverberated as Frank Warren signaled a showdown. Several reports suggested the Queensberry head was preparing a $1 billion lawsuit against TKO, which owns combat franchises UFC, WWE, and now Zuffa Boxing and SELA.

At the opposite corner, Hearn is already facing heat after Jai Opetaia and Conor Benn from Matchroom Boxing recently joined Dana White-headed Zuffa Boxing.

Queensberry vs. Matchroom vs. Saudi power: claims fly in boxing feud

The latest episode in the saga saw a Ring Magazine post highlighting how the situation has been developing. The relationship between Riyadh Season and Frank Warren‘s Queensberry is turning more fractious by the day, it claimed.

“Rumors are circulating in the boxing world that Queensberry is in financial trouble without a continued business relationship with Sela and TKO. The loss of those relationships has influenced Queensberry’s threat to sue Sela and TKO,” the post read. “Rumors indicate that their announcement to the media of legal action was timed before their Wardley v. Dubois press conference, which took place today, for an event which is struggling to sell tickets.”

The post claimed the breakdown in the Riyadh Season partnership appears to have created instability within Queensberry. Some of its fighters were reportedly exploring other promotional options. It also alleged that the legal rumors angered Turki Alalshikh and Sela, creating a “permanent split.”

It’s a different matter, given Turki Alalshikh owns The Ring magazine, the tweet came under severe scrutiny. A community note contradicted its claims about Queensberry suffering a financial strain or the Wardley-Dubois card selling poorly. The card is still two months away.

While questionable, the Ring Magazine post, nonetheless, pointed out how the relationship between the Riyadh Season and British promoters has evolved. The issue appears more pronounced for the Englishmen than the Americans. Despite their domestic control, they often need bigger financial partners to stage mega-events at venues outside.