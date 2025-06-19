Turki Alalshikh’s Plans for Canelo Alvarez’s Next Opponent Revealed After Rival’s Confession

Last month, His Excellency Turki Alalshikh appeared hesitant about a Dmitry Bivol-David Benavidez clash. The fight between the former sparring partners and now lightweight champions remains one of boxing’s most anticipated clashes. “I am no longer interested in Bivol-Benavidez, and I will not bid on it,” Alalshikh said. So, notwithstanding alternate matchups, one is left to ponder. Is the door open for another showdown, one literally the entire boxing world wants to see? Benavidez vs. Canelo Alvarez?

Fans have been forlorn. Despite Benavidez’s frequent callouts and the mandatory spot, Canelo seemingly dragged his feet. To entice him to their showdown, he even claimed a hefty payout. Tired of waiting, Benavidez moved up a division, where he anticipates an undisputed title. But the fight against Canelo has never been off his radar. The Mexican superstar is now busy with the historic showdown against Terence Crawford. Nonetheless, amid reports of a fall title defense against Callum Smith, Benavidez finds a silver lining in the clouds.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

David Benavidez vs. Canelo Alvarez: Signs point in the right direction

Social media is abuzz with Benavidez’s interview with ‘CloakedNLoaded.‘ The combat sport and entertainment channel caught up with the light heavyweight champion during a break. Right at the outset, he made it clear: “To be honest with you, bro, I just want to fight the best of the best. I want to fight Bivol, I wanted to fight Beterbiev, and I wanted to fight Canelo. You know, those are the guys that I’ve got my eyes on.”

AD

via Imago June 14, 2024, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA: DAVID BENAVIDEZ 28-0-24 of Phoenix, Arizona coming in at 174.2lbs and OLEKSANDR GVOZDYK 20-1-16 of Kharkiv, Ukraine made the same at 174.2lbs both ready for Saturday night boxing fight during PBC on Prime official weigh-in at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas Las Vegas USA – ZUMAo117 20240614_zsp_o117_085 Copyright: xMikaelxOnax

However, to the same degree, he couldn’t hide his frustration, either. “These guys have been going the other route,” he pointed out. The conversation gradually segued into the Canelo fight. The reporter asked, “Do you think before he retires you’re going to get the fight, or do you think he’s like legitimately ducking you and running?” Benavidez had no clue.

The reporter persisted as to whether Canelo was scared of him or expected a big payday. David Benavidez’s reply remained consistent. He said, “I don’t know what’s going on.” But then, recalling reports that suggest Canelo potentially receiving $150 million for the Crawford fight, Benavidez shared an update: “Turki Alalshikh told me that he would want me to fight Canelo at the end of the four-fight uh contract. He said that.”

However, a poignant reality underscored his remarks: “At the end of the day, it comes down to Canelo. If Canelo doesn’t want to fight, he doesn’t have to fight anybody.”

The way things are shaping up

Nevertheless, to scores of fans, that’s a positive development. The September showdown with Terence Crawford will be Canelo’s second fight under the Riyadh Season contract. So beginning with his trademark Cinco de Mayo kickoff, Canelo will have two more fights left for 2026.

via Imago September 13, 2024, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA: SAUL CANELO ALVAREZ 61-2-2-39KOs of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico weighed in at a thin-looking 166.8 while the challenger EDGAR BERLANGA 22-0-17KOs of Brooklyn, NY came in at 167.7 both fighters ready for their headliner tomorrow night boxing fight on PBC on Prime boxing at the T Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Las Vegas USA – ZUMAo117 20240913_zsp_o117_009 Copyright: xMikaelxOnax

Already talks of a potential fight against Chris Eubank Jr., who recently wound up a thriller with Conor Benn in Wembley, have been swirling. In the past, Canelo has expressed interest in making a debut on English soil. If that happens, then he may still have a slot open for the fourth and final fight. So, as Benavidez highlighted, a fight between the two still remains an option.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

To his credit, Benavidez had tried everything he could to clinch the all-Mexican showdown with Canelo. As a super middleweight, he was the Mexican icon’s mandatory. Given that Bivol inflicted Canelo’s second career loss, as a fellow light heavyweight, Benavidez felt that defeating the Kyrgyzstan-born champion made for a compelling argument.

Likewise, an early stoppage over Callum Smith, the interim champion who took Canelo the whole distance five years ago, should earn him some extra brownie points.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Though it still falls under the periphery of speculations, the Benavidez-Canelo fight is still on the cards, it seems.

What’s your take? Do you think the Benavidez-Canelo fight will eventually come about?