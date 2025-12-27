Turki Alalshikh Scrambles for Last-Minute Replacement as Bad News Strikes Naoya Inoue vs. David Alan Picasso Card

Kenshiro Teraji‘s dream of becoming a three-division champion has hit a setback. After his surprise loss to Ricardo Sandoval last July, the Kyoto-born former champion had been eyeing a fresh start with a matchup against IBF titleholder Willibaldo Garcia. Now, however, it appears Teraji will instead face an unheralded opponent in a non-title bout. Reports suggest Garcia will not defend his title. The expected turn of events has forced Turki Alalshikh, the organizer of Naoya Inoue-Alan David Picasso headlined The Ring V: Night of the Samurai, to scramble for a late replacement.

The champion from Mexico’s Guerrero state, who turned 36 three days ago, fell ill and was admitted to hospital, Matchroom Boxing confirmed in a statement. While fans on social media were still processing the startling news, many were caught off guard when Turki Alalshikh, the head of Riyadh Season, began sharing names online while seeking information on a potential replacement for Garcia.

A series of cryptic posts from Alalshikh raised eyebrows. Without naming Garcia, he referenced “a boxer who got injured” and said the fighter could no longer participate in the scheduled 115-pound bout. “The Japanese champion boxer doesn’t want him to return to Japan without boxing 😎,” Alalshikh wrote. “I found this Arab champion from Sudan; who can point us to him so we can try to bring him to box tomorrow if he’s ready and his weight is ready?”

The post featured a photo of 24-year-old Sudanese fighter Murtda Ziemalabden, who made his professional debut just two weeks ago. Alalshikh later posted an image of Algerian-Spanish boxer Moussa Mouhoub, who, like Ziemalabden, turned professional this year and has competed in three bouts so far.

Later, veteran boxing journalist Dan Rafael reported that Garcia became ill after the ceremonial weigh-in. “He still had to make the IBF weight check and was struggling, then fell ill and had to be hospitalized,” Rafael wrote, subsequently confirming that the fight with Teraji was off.