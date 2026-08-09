Turki Alalshikh Sends Prayers to Lionel Messi After Father’s Death

The soccer world is mourning. On Friday night, superstar Lionel Messi lost his father after prolonged illness. Jorge Messi was 68.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

While the sport that saw Lionel Messi reach unprecedented heights is mourning, the news has touched even those outside soccer. In a moving tribute, boxing’s Turki Alalshikh joined millions in sharing the Argentine icon and his family’s grief.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am so sorry, my brother Lionel, for the loss of your father. I send you my deepest condolences and wish you and your family the strength to overcome this difficult moment,” the Riyadh Season head wrote.

The boxing power broker’s emotional message followed years of acquaintance with the soccer legend, who had visited Saudi Arabia on several occasions. As part of the Riyadh Season Cup, Alalshikh and his team have hosted Messi and his Inter Miami team during exhibition matches.

ADVERTISEMENT

The clip of Alalshikh holding up six fingers during a friendly match in February 2024, in which Inter Miami was losing 6-0 to Al Nassr, after Messi came on to the field, went viral at the time.

Messi, who plays with Major League Soccer team Inter Miami, a member of the Eastern Conference, had reportedly flown back to his hometown, Rosario, in Argentina, to be with his family, including Celia and siblings – older brothers Rodrigo and Matia and younger sister Maria Sol.

ADVERTISEMENT

Joining him in this moment of sorrow, his Inter Miami team held a moment of silence in paying tribute to Jorge Messi.

In his absence, Inter Miami lost the match 2-1 to visiting Liga MX’s Monterrey at the Nu Stadium in Los Angeles. The setback follows a win over Atletico San Luis, in which Messi scored a goal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Messi’s appearance came weeks after the FIFA World Cup, where the soccer star and his Argentine team tried to defend the Jules Rimet trophy, which they won in Qatar four years ago against a Spain squad.

Lionel Messi breaks down as hidden pain surfaces

On June 18, two days after the FIFA World Cup had kicked off, the Messi family released a statement sharing that Jorge Messi was “experiencing health issues” and that he was “under close medical attention.”

ADVERTISEMENT

During the group stages, Messi led the Argentine side to a win over Algeria. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner scored a hat-trick. Later, while celebrating the win, Messi wept. During the press conference, Messi explained that the tears were “something unrelated to football” after “a few difficult, complicated days.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Rosario-based Club Atletico Newell’s Old Boys shared the news of Jorge Messi’s passing in a social media post. “Jorge was the pillar and the person who supported with vision, rigor, and affection the career of the greatest player of all time alongside his wife, Celia Cuccittini,” it read.

A metal factory supervisor, Jorge Messi switched careers to become an agent and business manager for his son.

He was an assistant coach at Grandoli soccer club, a local club where Lionel Messi reportedly played his first soccer games as a child. Later, he moved to Club Atlético Newell’s Old Boys.

ADVERTISEMENT

At age 13, after he developed a hormone condition, Messi and his father, unable to afford the expensive medical treatment, traveled to Spain for trials at Barcelona.

For the soccer star, who later moved to Paris Saint-Germain before settling at Inter Miami, his father was a pillar of support.

“I always ‌needed my dad’s approval, ever since I was a kid. After every match, I’d ask him ​what he thought of how I played,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides Newell Old Boys, Messi’s old club, Barcelona, also offered its prayers and tributes to Jorge Messi.

The message from the Argentine Football Association (AFA) read, “The Argentine Football Association, led by its President Claudio Tapia, mourns with sadness and deep sorrow the passing of Jorge Messi, father of our captain and icon, Lionel Messi.”

As a mark of respect, on Saturday, all soccer matches in Argentina will observe a minute of silence for Jorge Messi.