Two-Time World Title Challenger Retires After Controversial Decision Ends Championship Hopes

The verdict from one fan was blunt: “worst dammmm boxing match.” For a fighter who delivered one of the greatest fights in recent memory – a Fight of the Year – the night ended in frustration rather than celebration. In the aftermath, Michael Conlan decided to step away from boxing. This time, permanently. That decision followed his bout at the SSE Arena, where he defended his WBC International featherweight title against Kevin Walsh.

Entering the fight as a heavy favorite, Conlan suffered a surprising defeat when Walsh outpointed him by split decision. The verdict drew immediate debate, with many believing Conlan had done enough to win. After hearing the scores in front of a home crowd, Conlan chose to walk away from the sport.

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“In this last run, it was only for me. That’s why I have no shame in saying that’s enough,” Conlan told reporters. “I did it for me and my family, trying to reach the goal of being a world champion…It’s not meant to be. That’s it. It doesn’t matter which way I was going to lose. If it was wide, if it was a robbery, it wasn’t enough to win clearly, so it’s enough to say goodbye.”

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The decision did not come lightly. Three years ago, after consecutive defeats had placed his career in doubt, he chose to give it another shot. That was the third time he had decided to make a comeback, Conlan said before thanking God.

He also thanked fans for their support and reflected on how his career allowed him to compete on major stages worldwide. Though he lost bouts along the way, the respect and backing from supporters remained with him.

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Imago WBC International Featherweight Title – Michael Conlan vs Kevin Walsh, SSE Arena, Belfast 20/3/2026 Michael Conlan and Kevin Walsh Michael Conlan and Kevin Walsh 20/3/2026 PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUKxIRLxFRAxNZL Copyright: x INPHO/LaszloxGeczox LG_20-03-2026_012710

“It’s the end of the road for me. I didn’t think I had lost, but it wasn’t good enough, and that’s the simple fact,” Conlan said. “I’m 34 now—I thought I had won, but listen, it is what it is. I don’t want it anymore, and it’s time to say goodbye to boxing.”

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Even so, he acknowledged that his performance in the MF Pro-DAZN main event did not meet his own standard.

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Michael Conlan vs. Kevin Walsh: When the title dream slipped away

That performance likely factored into how the three judges scored the bout against Brockton, Massachusetts-born Walsh. Many observers felt the contest did not live up to expectations. Both Conlan and Walsh tried to press the action, but neither consistently landed clean shots.

Their punches rarely connected. As the rounds wore on, Conlan continued to apply pressure, but it did not disrupt Walsh’s rhythm. Walsh grew more confident, stayed composed, and answered with counters. Over the later rounds, the American, who largely boxed off the back foot, appeared to do enough to edge the scorecards.

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Two judges scored the contest 96-94 in Walsh’s favor, while one had Conlan ahead 97-93.

“(The performance) wasn’t good enough; no matter if it was close or if people thought I won, I didn’t win clearly enough,” Conlan stated. “For me to be a world champion, I need to be beating guys like that and beating them well, but that was a bit too close for comfort. To go out how I went out—it may be controversial or whatever, but it’s just time.”

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Just a day earlier, Conlan had said a world title remained his focus. The loss, however, ends that pursuit. By his own admission, falling short of becoming a world champion is the hardest part of this decision.

With the fight now behind him, the Belfast native said he will finally return home and spend more time with his family.