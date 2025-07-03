Tyson Fury Announces Comeback Date and Opponent After Turki Alalshikh’s Revelation

If given a choice, many fans would choose two marquee moments from last year’s Tyson Fury-Oleksandr Usyk fights. First, the ninth-round knockdown of Fury. Second, his angry walkout after the rematch. “The judges gave him a Christmas gift,” he loudly claimed. The two setbacks altered the course of Fury’s career, leading to a surprise retirement announcement.

To set the record straight, it isn’t the first time Fury hung up his gloves. In 2022, after the Dillian Whyte fight, he announced his retirement, only to return and face Derek Chisora for the third time! But despite his assurances of enjoying retired life, many were just counting the days before the Mancunian would shout his comeback from the rooftops. And the ‘Gypsy King’ didn’t disappoint. With only weeks left for the much-anticipated rematch between rivals Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois, to everyone’s mild surprise, Fury shared a few details about his potential return.

Urging fans to contact his manager, Spencer Brown, for the tickets, the former heavyweight champion wrote on Instagram, “April 18, 2026, Wembley Stadium 🏟️ The trilogy!” The post had an image of Fury and Usyk with ‘Trilogy’ written in bold across it. Now, we don’t know for sure if the 36-year-old is teasing a potential fight with the Ukrainian or simply expressing a wish of his. But since it’s directly from the horse’s mouth, there must be some truth to it.

To be fair, while interacting with the media at the IBA event, Tyson Fury had already made his intentions clear. “Usyk, Dubois, or Anthony Joshua? Who would you rather fight?” one reporter asked. Without batting an eyelid, the Mancunian replied, “Usyk.” And his reasoning is quite palpable.

“Because I want my revenge in England. That’s all I want. I want a fair shot, and I don’t believe I’ve gotten a fair shot the last two times,” he said. Only if the fight doesn’t turn up, then he seems to have set his crosshairs on another target: Anthony Joshua, for an all-British heavyweight battle. Without mentioning any name, the Ring Magazine also confirmed the news about Fury’s comeback. Its owner, His Excellency Turki Alalshikh, stated on X, “I talked with him, and I have his word to have him in Riyadh Season in 2026. We have a rabbit to hunt.”

Now, who’s the rabbit? Perhaps a few fans already know.

Tyson Fury, Oleksandr Usyk, and the retirement riddle

The bigger question remains whether Usyk would be up for it or not. Over a year after he defeated Tyson Fury to become one, on July 19, the Ukrainian will mount a fresh attempt to become the heavyweight division’s heavyweight champion. But he faces a daunting challenge.

Like Fury, Daniel Dubois is hell-bent on avenging his 2023 defeat. What’s more concerning is that Usyk is already 38 years old. Many believe his recent parting ways with long-time promoter Aleksander Krassyuk could be a subtle hint at forthcoming retirement.

With the four belts in his kitty, strictly speaking, Oleksandr Usyk has nothing left to achieve in boxing. The trilogy fight with Tyson Fury will thus be a mere formality. Even if he loses, it may only help soothe the Mancunian’s bruised ego, and perhaps that of his diehard fans.

So while Tyson Fury can pin his hopes on a Usyk fight, it would be prudent for him to start preparing for a duel with Anthony Joshua. If Dubois ousts Usyk on July 19, then Fury, who has been promised a title shot by the WBC, can even stake a claim at the undisputed title for good!

What’s your take? Do you think Usyk will stay back for a trilogy fight with Fury?