Tyson Fury Becomes a Laughing Stock With Instant Oleksandr Usyk Call-Out Post Daniel Dubois KO

Oleksandr Usyk has done it again. In just five rounds, he knocked out Daniel Dubois to become an undisputed champion for the third time. At this point, there should be no doubts left. Usyk is not just a talent…he is THE generational talent. And with this victory, he has cemented his status among boxing’s all-time greats. Still, a few critics and contenders seem to believe they can outbox ‘The Cat.’ Poor lads.

Despite back-to-back losses, Tyson Fury remains convinced that a third fight with Oleksandr Usyk would allow him to set the record straight. He recently shared an Instagram post teasing a possible date for the trilogy bout next year. In his latest post, Fury shared a video of himself jogging and calling out Usyk once again.

Initially, congratulating Usyk for the win, Fury’s message quickly became a challenge. Displaying his typical narcissism, Fury announced that he is the only one who can win against the new undisputed champion. “@usykaa congratulations 🥂. There’s only one man who can beat you again, and that’s a Gypsy K. Tyson Fury done it twice regardless of what the politics say!” he wrote in his post. Oh almighty, the saviour’s here!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyson Fury (@tysonfury)

Holding his phone while jogging, Fury continued, “Massive shout-out to Aleksander Usyk. A fantastic performance tonight over Daniel Dubois.” And now the best part (or hilarious one, whichever way you want to look at it): “I’ve done it twice before. And the world knows it. I’ve been f—– good and proper without any Vaseline on and took it like a man. And here’s me not f—— around at some boxing match. I’m out on the f—— road running… And no matter what anyone wants to say, I f—— won them fight.” This, people, is the perfect case study of ‘not moving on.’

But despite Tyson Fury’s confidence, not all fans were convinced. Some of them decided it’s high time he faced some harsh truths.

A dose of reality for Tyson Fury

Let’s begin with a reality check: “You lost twice, shut up, bro 😂❤️,” said this fan. Clear, concise, and direct. Let’s go down memory lane, shall we? The first Usyk-Fury fight was a close contest. Fury suffered a knockdown in the ninth round, and Usyk ultimately won by split decision. But the rematch left no room for debate. Usyk dismantled whatever Fury had to offer and walked away with a clear, undisputed win.

Another fan took a humorous jab: “Fury legging it outta Wembley before Usyk finds him.” Given how convincingly Usyk won, any fighter dreaming of challenging him might need to think twice (and make a pass on it, if they are sane).

Some fans want Fury to take a step back altogether. “Someone take his phone off him,” wrote this user. After nearly six months of silence, Fury has recently ramped up the activity, hinting at coming out of retirement, teasing fight dates, and calling Usyk out yet again. My man is having some serious FOMO issues!

Still, not everyone is on board with a trilogy. “We don’t want this fight button ⇒,” quipped another fan. Despite the lighthearted phrasing, the message is clear: a vocal section of the fanbase isn’t interested in seeing Usyk-Fury III. Fury has had his chance, twice, and both times he fell short (and hard).

One user offered a practical reminder: “Get in the queue; Parker is first.” As the interim heavyweight champion, Joseph Parker, like Dubois, has shown tremendous improvement in recent years. As the mandatory challenger, he may be next in line, meaning Fury would have to wait.

Ultimately, the decision rests with Oleksandr Usyk. He is the reigning undisputed champion. But at 38 years old, questions about longevity are inevitable. While Usyk insists age isn’t an issue, time is certainly not on his side. With the win over Dubois, he has solidified his legacy and etched his name in the history books. The only question left is whether he feels the need to face Fury a third time (highly unlikely, but you never know).

What do you think? Should Usyk continue or retire at the top? And should Tyson Fury hang up the gloves for good? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.