Tyson Fury Drops 5-Word Verdict on Manny Pacquiao Amid Comeback Concerns at 46

Ten years after he suffered a second career loss to Jimmy Young, George Foreman returned to boxing. He was 38 years old. Doubts swirled. Evander Holyfield and Tommy Morrison denied him victory in his first two title attempts. But come November 5, 1994, at age 45, Foreman defeated Michael Moorer to become boxing’s oldest heavyweight champion. Three decades on, another legend is rewriting history. On July 19, Manny Pacquiao will try to wrest Mario Barrios‘ belt and become the oldest welterweight champion.

But there’s a stark contrast in what Foreman did and what Pacquiao is about to do. It took seven years of active fighting before Foreman could claim the championship. Pacquiao’s retirement was short-lived. But he hasn’t fought anyone during the last four years. Then add the age. Pacquiao is 46. His recent form has nothing to write home about. So there are widespread concerns. Can Pacquiao match Foreman’s feat? But amid worries, a few still remain optimistic and continue to offer support. One of them used Instagram Story to make it amply clear.

“What a legend at 40!” Five plain and simple words, and Tyson Fury laid bare what Manny Pacquiao means to him and millions of fans across the globe. He was actually reacting to a recent post that featured Pacquiao’s media workout.

Circling around trainer Buboy Fernandez, Pacquiao was hitting the pads. A standard 1-2 combination followed by a slip and repeat. Then other variations. “Manny Pacquiao Displays POWER & SPEED Ahead of Fight vs. Mario Barrios! Who do you have?” The message read.

But unlike Tyson Fury, a few others were equally open about their worries. A few days ago, Iron Mike’s son, Amir Tyson, talked about his unease. “I really hope Manny holds his own and doesn’t get hurt,” he stated before adding, “If this was 2012, I would have no doubt he would win.” But now I’m not sure, but we shall see.”

It’s been an ongoing narrative. As it happened in Mike Tyson’s case last year, ever since Manny Pacquiao’s comeback became official, voices of concern started emerging.

The mountain Manny Pacquiao must climb

During the last four years, the PacMan fought a few exhibitions. On July 28 last year, he faced Japanese kickboxer Rukiya Anpo for a three-round match at Saitama Super Arena. The bout ended in a draw. But his performance bothered several fans. To them, Pacquiao was a shadow of himself.

Unlike prime Manny Pacquiao, who dazzled with explosive speed, they saw a much slower fighter who fumbled against a much younger opponent.

Mario Barrios received his belt on a platter; his last fight ended in a debatable draw. But whatever his weaknesses, he survived some grueling tests to reach the place where he stands today. Barrios defeated Yordenis Ugas, the man who inflicted Pacquiao’s last defeat. He is a young blood who enjoys an obvious size and reach weight advantage over the PacMan. He is sixteen years younger!

Then losing to a 46-year-old out-of-retirement legend could potentially sully his brand. So there’s a good chance Barrios will slug it out once Pacquiao steps into the ring. He’s not going to give any quarter; fans can rest assured.

Manny Pacquiao is facing some daunting odds.

What’s your gut feeling? Do you think Pacquiao can stage a huge upset on July 19?