Tyson Fury Endorses 59-Year-Old Mike Tyson’s Return to the Ring Against This Fighter

Things seem to have changed during the last eight months. Tommy Fury lauded Jake Paul and Mike Tyson for pulling off a blockbuster event. Still, as far as their fight was concerned, he echoed a familiar sentiment. “It was a tip and tap. Don’t hit me; I won’t hit you. Circle the ring a little bit; make it look good. That’s all it was.” The scion of the Fury clan is now singing a different tune.

Reports suggest Tommy Fury is favorably disposed towards a Mike Tyson face-off! The news follows Jake Paul’s latest victory over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Unlike the American YouTuber-turned-boxer, the Manchester-born fighter has been through a rough patch. In a career high, he defeated Paul two years ago. But thereafter, outcomes failed to match expectations. 18 months after the KSI fight, Fury returned to face journeyman Kenan Hanjalic. The win and Jake Paul’s success may have inspired him to follow a similar route. His turnaround must have taken many by surprise. Yet, a few, including brother Tyson Fury, have raised their thumbs.

The former heavyweight has been in the news of late. Reports suggest he might shun his six-month-old retirement for a big fight. Speaking with reporters at the IBA event, he said, “I think it’s a good one,” when asked, “Tommy said that he’s open to fighting Mike Tyson if he gets paid the right money. What do you think about a potential fight between Tommy Fury and Mike Tyson?”

Calling him a ‘bona fide living, walking, alive legend,’ Tyson Fury acknowledged Mike Tyson’s age. He is 58 now and will be 59 next year. However, he argued. While Tyson’s past his prime, the honor of sharing the ring with him still carries prestige. “I think, um, Mike Tyson versus Tommy, if that’s what they’re going for now,” he said.

But he also added, “But they ain’t fights, man.” In his prime, Tyson would have easily destroyed guys like Jake Paul or even Tommy Fury. But regardless of Tyson’s current ability, just being able to say you fought or sparred with Mike Tyson is a big deal. “So yeah, good good do. And both guys are going to get paid a lot of money. So it’s always good,” he concluded.

Tyson Fury’s comments follow his brother’s latest statement, which was featured on strongman Eddie Hall’s new podcast, ‘The Good, The Bad & The Beast.‘

Tommy Fury tiptoes around the Tyson fight

Speaking on the podcast’s first episode, Tommy Fury was asked about a matchup against Mike Tyson. So he replied, “Listen, if someone is offering you £50 million, what are you going to do? Listen, everybody back home can say what they want… if someone is coming at you with £50 million, you are going to fight a 60-year-old.”

His remarks stand in stark contrast to what he said earlier. “Would I get in the ring with Mike Tyson if I was offered it tomorrow? No. You have to have some respect about you, I think,” he once commented.

Perhaps the turnaround has much to do with the blueprint Jake Paul has laid out. Many continue to criticize him for cherry-picking his opponents, some of whom lack proper boxing credentials. But the fact remains, he has become the sport’s top draw. His events consistently sell out. Last weekend’s show reportedly broke the gate record for a boxing event at the Honda Center.

To what end? Jake Paul now ranks fourteenth in the WBA roster. And Tommy Fury?

