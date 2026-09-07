Tyson Fury Eyes Oleksandr Usyk Trilogy as He Claims Anthony Joshua Fight Fell Through

For more than a decade, Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua have gone back and forth over who really is Britain’s biggest heavyweight without ever settling it in the ring. Now Fury looks ready to move on. Days after calling Joshua a “coward” he says he cannot force into a fight, Fury has turned back to Oleksandr Usyk and called for a trilogy with the man who has already beaten him twice.

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So it looks like AJ has sh-t his pants yet again,” he said in a new video shared on social media. “After 11 years, he’s finally sh-t his pants yet again. So this would only lead me to a fight with Oleksandr Usyk. Oleksandr, you’re his (Joshua’s) trainer and his sensei, and you know he is a weak-minded piece of sh-t and that he would never fight the Gypsy King, which you have had the guts to do twice.”

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“You got the decisions last time; fair play to you. Good luck to you; let’s do it again. Let’s do it again. Let’s run it back in November. The ball is now in your court, Oleksandr. Do you want to fight me this year, 2026, or are you calling it quits? Let me know, because I’m now looking for a new opponent.”

Fury’s comments stem from the twists and turns surrounding the fight over the past several weeks.

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Talk of Joshua vs. Fury dates back years, but the fight has repeatedly fallen apart. It came close in 2021 and again in 2022, only for both attempts to collapse.

After a stalemate that lasted for the next three to four years, hopes finally surged this year as increasing reports indicated the two sides had finally agreed to a fight.

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But since then, developments have been anything but encouraging. Fierce backlash erupted after Dana White, who, through his Zuffa Boxing and the TKO Group, is partnered with Saudi power broker Turki Alalshikh and SELA, suggested that he would promote the fight. His comments triggered an aggressive war of words with rival Matchroom Boxing head Eddie Hearn.

From there, the dispute shifted to the venue. Joshua’s contract stated that the fight had to take place in the UK, while Hearn pushed for Wembley Stadium. Alalshikh and broadcast partner Netflix, meanwhile, favored Madison Square Garden in New York.

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Amid that dispute, a new twist arrived when Team Fury spoke about an amended version of the fight contract that included an “anywhere in the world” clause.

For Fury, that development gave him a reason to bait Joshua into signing for the fight. He even got Iron Mike Tyson to endorse him before going public with personal videos describing Joshua as a coward hiding behind flimsy excuses to avoid facing him.

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Hearn and his team, meanwhile, refuse to budge from the UK-only stance.

A recent development saw big endorsement from Sir Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, who appealed to both Fury and AJ to consider having their fight at Wembley. Later, through social media, Hearn hinted at negotiations moving in the right direction, claiming that a breakthrough could be underway.

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Now, things appear to have taken another turn, with Hearn reportedly opting for a legal route against TKO for circumventing Matchroom Boxing and reaching out to Anthony Joshua about fighting in the United States.

While fans watch for developments on that front, Fury’s call-out to Oleksandr Usyk adds another layer to the situation.

Tyson Fury is coming for Oleksandr Usyk again. But will it work?

Fury had previously expressed his displeasure over the two back-to-back losses he suffered against the Ukrainian icon. According to the Mancunian, he was handed unfair decisions. Against that backdrop, he hopes to settle the score with a third fight against Usyk.

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Their first fight in May 2024 was close, with Usyk winning by split decision. The rematch was more decisive, as all three judges scored it 116-112 for Usyk. Still, Fury has maintained that he believes he won both fights.

But it is important to consider whether the Ukrainian would genuinely pay heed to Fury’s callout.

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After the rematch against Fury, Usyk became an undisputed champion for the third time when he knocked out Daniel Dubois in July last year. Entering 2026, Usyk finally laid out a map for the final leg of his career.

His fight against Rico Verhoeven in May, however, showed more vulnerability. Verhoeven, competing in only his second professional boxing match, pushed Usyk into the 11th round. At the time of the controversial stoppage, two judges had it 95-95, while the third had Verhoeven ahead 96-94.

Since then, Usyk has vacated his WBA, WBC and IBF heavyweight titles as he moves toward what he has called his “last dance.”

That plan has now put him back in talks for a matchup against former WBC champion Deontay Wilder. The two were in talks for a fight before Usyk stepped away to face Verhoeven.

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However, plans are now afoot to put Usyk and Wilder together for a fight. The Ukrainian’s adviser, Serhii Lapin, recently told Ring Magazine that talks between the two sides are currently taking place, with a fight being targeted for a venue in the United States sometime in March 2027.

Before the Wilder talks developed, Usyk had also shown interest in facing former UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones in a boxing match for his farewell fight. Jones, however, said he was “not interested” in boxing Usyk, while leaving the door open to a fight under broader combat rules.

So taking Lapin’s remarks into account, Usyk has sufficient time to consider a fight against Fury.

Fury also believes there is a financial reason for Usyk to come back. Earlier this year, he called himself the “cash cow” and predicted Usyk would eventually want a third fight because of the money involved.

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That said, the bigger question is whether Usyk would really want to face Fury again. As he approaches retirement, the Ukrainian appears to be looking at opponents who offer either commercial value or a different kind of challenge.

In that context, a meeting with Fury poses considerable risk, as he might suffer a loss that blemishes his unbeaten record. That is not something Usyk might want to see before he retires.

Still, it is too early to speculate.

Fury is not new to issuing threats to his opponents to tease and coerce them into signing contracts. So his latest claim could also be viewed as an attempt to apply more pressure on AJ and Hearn.

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Nonetheless, the next few days could be crucial. They would finally determine whether the much-anticipated showdown between AJ and Fury actually goes through.