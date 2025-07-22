Tyson Fury Is Not Returning for the Belts Anymore but ‘Fighting for Something Even Bigger’, Fans React

It’s been a few days since Tyson Fury‘s comeback emerged. It was early in January; soon after he suffered a unanimous loss to Oleksandr Usyk in Riyadh, Fury decided to hang up the gloves. But months later talks about a potential return surfaced. Especially his social media post added fuel to ongoing speculations. But one thing remains common. If not all, many followers have been critical about Fury stepping into the ring again.

Especially his contention to avenge the two losses to Usyk, which he deems were unfair decisions, seems to have irked quite a few. Perhaps that could be the reason why his latest endorsement campaign failed to cut ice. Several fans joined en masse to castigate the former heavyweight champion when he shared a post that featured him speaking on behalf of a claims services company.

“Alright, listen up everyone! You know me, Tyson Fury, the Gypsy King,” Tyson Fury’s Instagram post began. He added further, “I’ve been in some proper battles, but this one’s for all of you who’ve been wronged.” He reminded everyone that he’s a ‘fighting man.’

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyson Fury (@tysonfury) Expand Post

AD

It’s been a tough life for him. He had to fight for everything that he has now. But for a change, he has decided to fight for others. “I’m fighting for something even bigger: justice for you lot!” said Fury, who will turn 37 in a few weeks.

The accompanying video featured him encouraging users to click the link and claim their rightful compensation. “Not for belt, but for justice. Because now I’am fighting for the people to claim back what is rightfully ours.”

But it appears his bold call-out failed to gain much traction with the public. Let’s check out what some of them had to say.

Not a good look, Tyson Fury

This fan had a reminder for Tyson Fury: “U lost 3 fights.. 2 Usyk and 1 Francis.” To set the record straight, Fury suffered losses at the hands of Usyk. But he defeated Ngannou on his boxing debut. It was a close fight where the Mancunian suffered a knockdown. Thus stemming a rush of views that he lost the bout.

Another taunt followed: “Fight AJ, we want to see something, since you are fighting for us 😂.” The AJ-Fury fight remains one of the most anticipated clashes of the modern era. However, it has been marinating since 2020. Given Fury and his father’s recent comments, it doesn’t show any sign of materializing, at least any time soon.

via Imago Mandatory Credit: Photo by Javier Garcia/Shutterstock 12906789ae Tyson Fury at weigh in Tyson Fury v Dillian Whyte, WBC Heavyweight Championship, Weigh In, Boxing, BOXPARK Wembley, London, UK – 22 Apr 2022 Tyson Fury v Dillian Whyte, WBC Heavyweight Championship, Weigh In, Boxing, BOXPARK Wembley, London, UK – 22 Apr 2022 PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTXHUNxGRExMLTxCYPxROMxBULxUAExKSAxONLY Copyright: xJavierxGarcia/Shutterstockx 12906789ae

A piercing jibe at the former world champion: “Personally, seeing a trilogy when someone is 0-2 is utterly ridiculous.” Through an Instagram post, Tyson Fury hinted at a 2026 clash with Usyk. On several occasions he expressed anger over last year’s fights that saw him suffer consecutive defeats to the new undisputed champion.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

To these fans, the writing on the wall couldn’t have been clearer. “Usyk broke the GYPSY QUEEN,” they mocked ‘The Gypsy King.’ It’s a debatable point. Fury’s immediate reaction that followed the second loss to Usyk was to announce retirement. So some skeptics felt the defeats must have taken a toll on the British heavyweight.

Then another follower pointed at a critical yet less discussed aspect of a mega fight: the money. “You want the money, buddy… Just be real, hahah. Usyk’s pay is insane,” they said. Despite losses, the two fights against Oleksandr Usyk proved highly lucrative prospects for Tyson Fury. So a trilogy fight might prove as beneficial.

Clearly, Fury caught a lot of heat, and all for endorsing a product.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Maybe it’s just another sign that fans, from hardcore supporters to casuals, are tired of the mixed messages. His complaints about past injustices haven’t gained much sympathy. If he confirms a real comeback against AJ or another big name, he might just win people back.

Do you think Usyk-Fury 3 still makes any sense?