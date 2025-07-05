Tyson Fury Learns a Tough Lesson on Loss Amid Comeback Talks Against Oleksandr Usyk

“April 18, 2026, Wembley Stadium,” with a poster featuring himself and Oleksandr Usyk, Tyson Fury posted a cryptic message a couple of days ago. The post, along with Turki Alalshikh’s own hint at a potential 2026 return for Fury, has reignited heated speculation across the boxing world. It was only on January 13 this year that the former champion had announced his retirement. Soon after, he expressed his contentment with life outside the ring. But the story has now flipped dramatically.

Just like in 2022, when, following his bout with Dillian Whyte, Fury announced his retirement only to return months later to face Derek Chisora, he has once again done a U-turn. The news must have thrilled hardcore fans. But not everyone is cheering. His insistence on a trilogy fight with Usyk, supposedly to ‘correct past judging errors,’ has drawn a wave of criticism. Among the most vocal is Carl Froch, a longtime critic of Tyson Fury. This rumored comeback gave the former unified super middleweight champion another opportunity to share a few home truths.

Seated next to his producer, Froch recorded a short video from aboard a flight. The commentary centered around Fury’s recent remarks at the IBA event, where the Mancunian declared his desire for vengeance. “I want my revenge in England. That’s all I want. I want a fair shot, and I don’t believe I’ve gotten a fair shot the last two times,” Fury told reporters.

But Froch wasn’t buying it. “He was lucky to not get chinned in the first fight; the referee basically jumped in and saved him. Then he gets the rematch, tries again, and fails again. There’s no shame in losing to a guy like Usyk; he’s one of the best to do it,” Froch countered. According to him, the judges got both decisions right.

Froch went on to highlight how Fury had significant physical advantages: height, reach, and weight. And still, he came up short against a natural cruiserweight like Usyk. “You’re good, but you’re not as good as you think you are,” Froch jabbed. Then came the stinging finish: “You should be magnanimous in defeat. You do the sport no favors by moaning about judges wanting to get a fair crack of the whip. You got f**king done; get over it and move on.”

Judging by public reactions, Froch’s words hit home.

Tyson Fury, take the loss, learn from it, and do better next time

Following both defeats, Fury was quick to claim injustice. After the first bout, where he suffered a knockdown in the ninth and lost on points, he suggested that sympathy for Usyk’s war-torn homeland, Ukraine, may have influenced the decision. Then, seven months later, after their rematch in Riyadh, he said, “The judges gave him a Christmas gift; I feel like I won both fights.” Both comments were met with backlash from fans and boxing pundits alike.

via Imago RECORD DATE NOT STATED AT HOME WITH THE FURYS, Tyson Fury, Season 1, ep. 108, aired Aug. 16, 2023. photo: Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY

Credit, however, must be given where it’s due. Oleksandr Usyk is a once-in-a-generation fighter. He conquered the cruiserweight division and then endured 48 grueling rounds against two of the heavyweight division’s biggest names – Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury. Few can claim such a resume.

Yes, if Tyson Fury is seeking a trilogy purely from a sporting and financial standpoint, then it could make some sense. But if it’s simply to avenge what he claims were unjust defeats, it may ultimately harm his legacy more than help it.

What are your thoughts? Do you agree with Carl Froch’s pointed criticism?