Tyson Fury Makes Unexpected Offer to Deontay Wilder After Heated Interview Crashout

How do you flip the script when the adversary lunges with a string of allegations? Respond with kindness? That may leave a few shocked. Yet, that’s exactly what seems to have happened in England, where tension has been building ever since former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder hurled fresh allegations against Tyson Fury. According to the American heavyweight, the Englishman cheated his way through their first two fights.

A round of heated moments even saw him storm out of talkBOXING’s latest episode when host Simon Jordan broached the touchy subject. Given his character, one would have expected Tyson Fury to hit back in kind. But remarkably, that didn’t happen. Instead, the Mancunian, who announced a comeback from retirement early in January, made a peace offering to Deontay Wilder.

Tyson Fury responds to Deontay Wilder’s slam with prayer, not punches

In a video message, Fury revealed how he had been weighing Wilder’s claims. He admitted that initially he planned to respond in kind. However, he later changed his mind because he felt Wilder could be dealing with some “mental health issues.”

“Rather than just go back and forth with him and yada yada yada, saying he’s deluded and all that, I’m just going to pray for him, and I’m going to ask God to help him,” Fury said. Highlighting that Wilder needs help, he stressed that he’s not going to get involved in petty behavior.

As far as the fights go, Fury countered Wilder’s accusations, saying he won the bouts fair and square. All he can do now is pray for his former opponent. “I’m going to ask the father to bring him back to the light cuz this man is a lost, lost soul, and I beg Jesus to turn him, to return him to the kingdom,” he added.

According to Fury, Wilder may continue to dislike him, but the fact remains – thanks to him, the American earned millions of dollars. Given that Wilder has been going through a rough patch on both personal and professional fronts, Fury felt this could be behind his recent rants. “So, whatever he says, I take it with a pinch of salt. I know it’s not personal,” Fury remarked. What’s more, considering that he’s planning his own comeback, he seemed willing to train alongside Wilder, who fights Derek Chisora in April.

With the video, Fury seems to have clearly won the round, as fans and users lauded him for the smart response.

Understanding Wilder’s timing amid recent setbacks

While Fury’s statements could be for show, some of what he said, especially regarding the fights and Wilder’s personal life, deserves scrutiny. Wilder claimed that apart from receiving favorable counts from the referee, Fury could have tampered with the gloves during their first two matches.

On the boxing side, Mike Coppinger has already offered insight. “Wilder really can’t take anyone pressing him on this claim of cheating from Fury. Why? Because it’s total nonsense. The Nevada commission, arguably the best in the world, inspects all hand wraps, as does Wilder’s own team. He just can’t accept that he was beaten up. Sad …” Others around the boxing world shared that view.

Wilder’s upcoming rival, Derek Chisora, echoed similar sentiments. Given he shares history with Wilder, as Fury has defeated him as well, the heavyweight felt Fury deserves due credit for his wins. Speaking with Wilder, Simon Jordan, who does not get along with Fury, said, “It sounds to me, given the character that you are, that’s a little bit flaky. You lost those fights, and those fights were lost, and you saying that someone like Fury cheated you in those fights is kind of disappointing to me.”

That criticism has only fueled a broader question among fans.

Many fans are asking why rake up the issue now. After Fury, Wilder suffered defeats at the hands of Joseph Parker and Zhilei Zhang. The latter, a fifth-round TKO, raised several questions over his future, particularly as he’s approaching 40.

So could that be the reason, especially since he has a golden chance to rev up his career for one last time with a win over Chisora, that Wilder thought he could stir up controversy to hype the fight?