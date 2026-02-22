Tyson Fury’s Opponent’s Bear Training Video Sparks Fierce Debate: “No Need to Torture”

It’s a significant test for Arslanbek Makhmudov. Coming off a sensational win over David Allen this past October, he is set to face ‘The Gypsy King,’ who returned to boxing after a 12-month fifth retirement. With the odds against him, what might Makhmudov try? Perhaps get inside the Mancunian’s head? With that in mind, he may have chosen – rather than facing a human opponent – to wrestle a live grown-up bear. But if the Russian heavyweight was seeking widespread approval for the stunt, he instead triggered an intense online debate.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Yes, it’s crazy. Madness is justified when you pursue good goals,” Makhmudov reportedly justified his action. “The goal was to overcome the threshold of fear and learn to control yourself in critical situations.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The minute-long video shows Makhmudov wrestling a bear that was visibly taller and bigger than he was. After clinching with the bear, the heavyweight moves around as associates and onlookers surround them, cheering and taking videos. Yet the friendly nature of the exchange drew criticism from some, including well-known MMA YouTuber ‘MMA Guru’:

“You know how badly a bear has to be tortured as a youngster to not instinctually bite or rip apart some dude it’s never met?”

ADVERTISEMENT

However, his comments divided fans and users and quickly widened the conversation. While some supported his view, arguing that gimmicks involving animals raise ethical concerns because the bear could have been tamed through brutal techniques, others framed it as a cultural argument, stating that such practices are commonplace, especially in the regions from which Makhmudov comes.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

The reactions that followed reflected that divide.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans Split over Arslanbek Makhmudov’s Bear Wrestling Stunt

One user criticized the spectacle. They said, “Spot on. The ‘Russian bear wrestling’ aesthetic is cool until you realize how these animals are actually treated to make them ‘safe’ for a 30-second clip. 🤦‍♂️ It’s a 250 lb. pro boxer vs. a bear that clearly just wants to be left alone. Let’s focus on the actual fight in April. 🥊.” As fighters increasingly use extreme visuals to build hype and persona, audiences also appear more sensitive to animal welfare and authenticity.

However, another argued, “The bear is domesticated. (The) same happens to other animals like lions. It’s not torture. It’s training.” For many, especially those from Russia and surrounding regions where proximity to large animals like bears is more common, such interactions seem culturally normalized.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another user echoed that sentiment, saying, “Mate, you don’t need to torture bears for them not to attack people. Brown bears have been kept in captivity for a while.” It’s a more practical take. In places where Makhmudov and others come from, captivity is historically common and not widely viewed as inherently cruel.

One fan directly questioned MMA Guru’s authority on the subject by asking, “Are you a bear training expert now?” So rather than debating the ethics, the focus shifted to who is qualified to speak. The exchange shows how sports conversations often shift from the issue itself to questions of authority and identity, leading to division instead of resolution.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another noted that the practice is common. “This is pretty common in Russia. Bears are only a danger when extremely hungry, feel threatened, or have cubs around them. Otherwise they are pretty relaxed,” they said. The reaction shows how fans in different countries can view the same scene very differently.

Overall, the video shows how moments like this can move the conversation from competition to ethics.

MMA Guru and fans might have responded differently had they seen Makhmudov sparring a feisty fighter in preparation for the Fury bout. That likely would have earned him greater approval by showcasing his skills and clarifying what he intends to bring when he meets the former heavyweight champion in April.