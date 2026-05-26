Tyson Fury’s Promoter Rejects Andy Ruiz Jr. With Bold Tune Up Plan for Anthony Joshua Fight

Tyson Fury‘s promoter has shed more light on a question that continues to perplex the boxing community: Fury’s next bout before he steps in against Anthony Joshua.

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“It looks like Tyson may have a fight, as we don’t want him to be waiting around, being out of the ring until November. That’s not right,” Frank Warren told iFL TV’s Kugan Cassius. “It won’t be (Andy) Ruiz; it won’t be him.

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“He wants a good type of opponent, like he had last time, a recognizable name in the opposite corner to tune up before facing AJ.”

Warren’s comments are bound to invite scrutiny. Ruiz Jr. is a former unified champion who famously stopped Anthony Joshua. While his career has declined since the rematch loss, having fought only once to a draw in the last three years, he still remains a recognizable name in the heavyweight division.

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“If I fought him, I think I’d be way too much,” Ruiz Jr. said while speaking about the potential matchup with Fury. “Although a lot of people are saying that Fury would box me around, people have to remember that they haven’t seen me when I fight really good people. I come out like a beast, especially when I’m in shape.”

While Frank Warren‘s update will clearly disappoint Ruiz Jr., it nonetheless highlights how the heavyweight landscape is increasingly split in the way Fury and AJ are being managed ahead of their expected clash.

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Warren’s comment comes amid recent speculation following hints from Fury’s manager, Spencer Brown, who mentioned Andy Ruiz Jr. and Jarrell Miller as potential opponents.

Imago Mandatory Credit: Photo by Dave Shopland/Shutterstock 12904393d Tyson Fury during weigh in Tyson Fury v Dillian Whyte, WBC Heavyweight Championship, Weigh In, Boxing, BOXPARK Wembley, London, UK – 22 Apr 2022 Tyson Fury v Dillian Whyte, WBC Heavyweight Championship, Weigh In, Boxing, BOXPARK Wembley, London, UK – 22 Apr 2022 PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTXHUNxGRExMLTxCYPxROMxBULxUAExKSAxONLY Copyright: xDavexShopland/Shutterstockx 12904393d

“Andy Ruiz has been mentioned,” Brown told Seconds Out. “I know Andy really well, I know his team, and I’m going to have a chat with them… But there are other people; there are two or three other names that have been mentioned. Whether Andy Ruiz can get ready that quickly, probably not. But he’s somebody to look forward to in the future. I’d love to see Andy back; he’s got a lot to offer the game.

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“I tell you who was mentioned, vehemently, and that’s Jarrell Miller. Tyson wanted to fight Jarrell Miller. We could have done the deal very quickly. Jarrell was up for it; Tyson was up for it. (But) I think Jarrell is touring at the moment; he’s doing some stuff in other countries.”

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Considering Tyson Fury ended his 12-month-long retirement earlier this year and faced Arslanbek Makhmudov, a heavyweight contender known for his knockout power, the team is likely focused on keeping the former champion sharp ahead of what many consider the biggest fight in British boxing history.

Same destination, different roads — Tyson Fury vs AJ builds toward historic showdown

The doubts surrounding AJ’s comeback had barely settled before it was revealed that he would face a largely unknown opponent in Kristian Prenga.

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Anthony Joshua is preparing for a massive task later this year when he faces Tyson Fury, and some skeptics question whether this approach fully prepares him for that level of challenge.

Still, the circumstances surrounding AJ’s return also matter. This past December, the former unified champion secured a knockout win over Jake Paul before personal tragedy struck, when he lost two of his closest friends and team members in a tragic accident, halting his momentum and raising questions about his future.

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His team likely felt a tune-up fight with a lesser-known opponent would serve him well before he heads into the Fury showdown. As such, he will fight the Albanian on July 25 in Riyadh. And if he wins, as he is expected to, the boxing world will finally have the fight they have desperately wanted.