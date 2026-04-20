Tyson Fury’s Ex-Opponent Calls Out Anthony Joshua for Riyadh Fight After Alleged Promise

An interesting scene is unfolding on Great Britain’s heavyweight scene. Despite a win and call-outs, Tyson Fury struggles to land a matchup, while his arch-rival Anthony Joshua, who has barely thrown a punch this year, is juggling multiple options. That an opponent of Fury would reach out to Joshua and remind him about a promise he gave last year for a fight adds another layer to the situation.

“Hey Joshua, what’s up, man?” Arslanbek Makhmudov said in a video message. “Listen, I heard about you looking for some opportunity to fight in November in Riyadh. Listen, I hope you don’t forget the words you give me. Man of words, I wait for you, bro. I wait for you. Let me know.”

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The Russian heavyweight’s message follows his loss to Fury two weeks ago and points to a possible private assurance from Anthony Joshua that they would meet whenever an opportunity arose. It also connects directly to the latest developments surrounding the former heavyweight champion.

Joshua, who knocked out Jake Paul this past December, is now searching for his next fight. Signals from stakeholders like his promoter Eddie Hearn and Saudi power broker Turki Alalshikh indicate that a matchup against Tyson Fury could be the next step, but not necessarily the immediate one.

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There is reason to believe Joshua may take a tune-up fight before facing Fury. A personal tragedy, in which he lost two close friends and team members after the Jake Paul fight, largely kept him out of the ring.

While he appears to have resumed training, he may still need a proper fight as the Fury matchup moves closer to final negotiations, leaving a window of opportunity open in the meantime.

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Makhmudov’s Anthony Joshua shot hits immediate roadblocks

That window has, in turn, brought fighters like Arslanbek Makhmudov into the frame. After the recent loss to Fury, the 36-year-old Russian finds himself at a critical point in his career. The knockout losses to Agit Kabayel and Guido Vianello had already pushed him off track, making his recent results even more significant.

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With the win over British heavyweight Dave Allen this past October, Makhmudov managed to steady himself. But the loss to Fury once again puts him in a position where he needs to reassess his options, making a high-profile opponent like Joshua all the more relevant.

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To his credit, Makhmudov’s call-out is not without basis. He had mentioned it months earlier.

Ahead of the Dave Allen fight, he told a reporter that winning the bout was important, especially since he had exchanged messages with Joshua on Instagram, where the former unified champion “promised” him a fight.

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“Yes, we spoke on Instagram,” he said. “I spoke on Instagram. And he makes-gives me words like “Next year we’re going to fight. “Yes.”

Even so, Makhmudov faces real competition for that opportunity. Joshua may have given his word, as he claimed; however, the Olympic gold medalist has already received an open call-out from former WBC titlist Deontay Wilder, raising the stakes around his next move.

The American, who defeated Derek Chisora earlier this month, challenged Joshua, saying, “Let’s do it.”

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Eddie Hearn’s comments further point in that direction, suggesting the decision may come down to preparation as much as preference.

“This is what I want,” he said. “We need a warm-up fight before we fight Tyson Fury because AJ’s coming off the accident. He’s rehabilitating his body, etc. We’ll take Deontay Wilder as that warm-up fight. And then we’ll fight Tyson Fury in December.”

For now, Makhmudov may have to wait. While a fight with Joshua would be lucrative for him, for the Englishman, a bout with Wilder could generate significantly more revenue, and with a tune-up likely needed before Fury, that option may ultimately take priority.