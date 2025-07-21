Tyson Fury’s Hopes of Fighting Anthony Joshua Crushed by His Own Father

To those yearning for the Tyson Fury–Anthony Joshua fight, there’s bad news. It looks like both Fury and his father are doubtful about the matchup. Let’s begin with junior. When Ring Magazine‘s Mike Coppinger sought an update, the former WBC champion pondered, “It’s good for the fans to give them what they want, but is it really worth my health?” And if that’s not enough, John Fury now appears equally uncertain about a fight against the former unified champion.

For both British heavyweights, 2024 proved calamitous. Though he kicked off the year with a bang when he knocked out Francis Ngannou, Joshua’s subsequent attempt at a third heavyweight championship faltered when Daniel Dubois humbled him at Wembley. Fury, on the other hand, suffered two consecutive setbacks at the hands of the man who handed Joshua two back-to-back defeats: Oleksandr Usyk. Thus, with the careers of both former champions in limbo, talks of a historic clash to give one last hurrah to their stellar careers gained momentum. But the losses, Fury’s retirement, and AJ’s injuries raised doubts.

Stomping Grounds’ Oscar Bevis caught up with John Fury at ‘Boxfest’. The reporter asked, “If we don’t see the Anthony Joshua fight to say he never does come back to boxing, or he does come back and it’s not AJ. How does that sit with you?”

Seemingly, to the Fury family patriarch, it barely mattered anymore. Because ideally it should have taken place earlier, when both AJ and Tyson were in their prime! “Well, it sits with me as nothing really because they should have fought six years ago when they were both at their best,” he reasoned. That’s around the time when both held titles and were unbeaten.

But now the fight’s ‘never going to happen,’ John Fury claimed. Had Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua fought, then it would have been a ‘blockbuster.’ “A lot bigger than Usyk.” However, sometimes things are never meant to happen. “Mountains sometimes miss each other on a very rare occasion, and this what these two have, you know, but it’s gone now. That it’s gone, both men have not got what they used to have, you know. Six years ago, it would have been the fight of the century,” said Fury.

According to John Fury, he had been gunning for the fight for a long time. But thanks to Deontay Wilder’s court move, a precious opportunity was lost.

Boxing’s great what-if: Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury

John Fury was referring to the incidents that took place in the latter half of 2020. In June of that year, reports suggested a two-fight deal between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury. But for that, Fury had to defeat Deontay Wilder and Joshua, his mandatory challenger, Kubrat Pulev.

Later in October, given the absence of a concrete date, it appeared Fury decided to forgo the trilogy fight with Wilder. The two had already fought a rematch early on February 22. But things changed with a court ruling that required Fury to honor the third fight against Wilder. And that’s what happened. On October 9, 2021, Fury and Wilder concluded their rivalry in the most brutal fashion.

Still, there are voices who still believe Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury should step into the ring. One of British boxing’s greatest, Lennox Lewis, spoke out, “We need to see that fight. I think they owe it to the British public.” And let’s not forget Turki Alalshikh’s recent comments.

But with the new undisputed champion, Oleksandr Usyk, suggesting a potential trilogy against either Fury or Joshua, it will be intriguing to watch how things eventually turn out.

What about you? Do you want to see Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury?