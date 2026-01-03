Tyson Fury’s Physique Becomes Talk of the Town as New Training Clip Fails to Impress Boxing World

Though he may not have stated it outright, Tyson Fury has been dropping hints about a potential comeback. “There is a long and lonely road that only I can walk on, but after the long & hard battles awaits immortality!” his social media post read. Now, training videos have added to the intrigue. The internet has been buzzing over clips of Fury hitting a heavy bag and sparring.

But surprisingly, the footage, especially the clip in which he is seen hitting the bag bare-chested, has turned into a hot potato. It was Tyson Fury‘s shape that caught most fans’ attention. While never one to sport a chiseled physique like Anthony Joshua’s, with whom talks of a matchup had been circulating for some time but now look doubtful, Fury always stepped into the ring fitter by the time a fight drew near. His last fight, the rematch with Oleksandr Usyk, took place over 12 months ago. Perhaps the layoff, which he declared as retirement, resulted in some added weight.

Tyson Fury is back in the gym

“Tyson Fury back in training today looking like an absolute UNIT 😅,” wrote Happy Punch. Surrounded by a team of trainers standing behind a big black punching bag soaked with sweat marks, Fury could be seen throwing close 1–2 shots.

With a trainer giving count cues, he started slowly. Gradually, he picked up the pace, winding up with a big shot on count 10. Fury was visibly charged. Reports suggest the former heavyweight champion has been training in Thailand. Another video featured him sparring with longtime training partner and former bridgerweight champion Kevin Lerena.

Though not explicitly stated, through these videos Tyson Fury might be hinting at a potential comeback. What most fans seem eager to know is whom he would fight if his return is confirmed. With AJ recovering from a road accident and dealing with the emotional toll of an incident that claimed the lives of two close friends, a fight now hangs in the balance.

Yet what caught the attention of most fans was Fury’s current conditioning.

But questions emerge over Fury’s current shape

The clip prompted a few to dig out old stats. “He was 280 in the Usyk rematch, must be tipping the scales at 310+ here 😬,” taunted one fan. The lead-up to the December brawl saw Fury weigh in at 281 pounds against Usyk’s 226. It marked a career-high weight for Fury.

The jibes continued. Given the holiday season and the proximity of the New Year, a few fans connected the dots. “Someone’s had one to many Yorkshire puddings for Christmas,” one wrote. In a way, it is good that Fury is back in training to shed the extra weight accumulated over the past 12 months.

A quick comparison followed: “Look like Shrek. He ain’t knocking nobody out with that.” Fury’s last knockout win came back in 2022, when he stopped Derek Chisora. If he wants to close the final chapter of his career gloriously, his training will have to be resolute.

Another fan echoed similar sentiments: “Bro is training to get knocked out. I just saw a snail on TV quicker than him.” For the record, despite the same person inflicting two of his career losses, Fury has yet to suffer a knockout defeat. He has been knocked down, though.

Even if sounding like a joke, a few diehard fans still expressed hope: “I would love to see him get shredded; could you imagine 😂, like 220?”

Perhaps, as the months pass, Fury will get back in shape and regain sharpness.

It is 12 months of rust that he needs to shake off, fans should remember. At his age, that is an uphill task. But as Tyson Fury has shown time and again, he always bounces back from adversity. Fans should remain hopeful – the icon may well be ready by the time a fight appears on the horizon.