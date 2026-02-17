Tyson Fury Unfazed by Deontay Wilder’s Exposing Threats Even as He Makes Bold Oleksandr Usyk Claims

Few fighters blur the line between sport and spectacle like Tyson Fury. The kickoff presser of the upcoming comeback fight against Arslanbek Makhmudov offered everything a fan would expect from a Fury fight. Keeping pace, Father John Fury has already gone viral with the Carl Froch altercation. So how does the son catch up? He shares his own tale – both from the past and the present. He already has the angle for the latter – the Deontay Wilder claims. For the former, he still clings to winning the fights against Oleksandr Usyk. To Wilder, Fury has only one message – bring it on!

“I have no idea what he was on about. He’s had too many punches to the head, for sure,” Fury told iFL TV‘s Kugan Cassius when asked if Wilder’s threats to expose alleged cheating in their first two fights worried him. “I’m waiting for the documentary to come out.”

Tyson Fury instead mocked his former opponent. While mimicking the way Wilder said the word “documentary,” Fury took aim at the former heavyweight champion’s allegations about glove tampering. It’s a narrative the American has stuck with for years. Fury teased that he had “napalm” inside his gloves.

Later, in another catch-up in which he was accompanied by boxing great Lennox Lewis, he reiterated his old claims. He believed he deserved the wins instead of the back-to-back losses inflicted by Oleksandr Usyk. The two met in 2024 and exchanged 24 rounds in fights scheduled in May and December.

“I know in my heart I won those fights, yeah?” Fury said. “When you’re a man and you fight another man, if you lose, you know you lose, and I shake the man’s hand—fair play. Listen, he’s got them; he did win; he’s got his decisions; he won them; fair play. I kissed him on the head and congratulated him—fair play. But he knows, and I know he didn’t beat me. He gets his decisions, fantastic.”

Against that backdrop, Usyk has been struggling to land a matchup while rumors of a fight with a former kickboxing champion continue to float. Flipping the narrative, Fury argued that despite the “so-called losses,” he is making more money through a Netflix event than Usyk, who is still struggling to land a fight.

Rather than closing the chapter, that remains the typical gung-ho Tyson Fury. He is all guns blazing with a no-holds-barred attitude.

Tyson Fury takes aim at Oleksandr Usyk after firing back at Deontay Wilder

His latest take on the Wilder saga, however, slightly differs from his previous response. In this instance, Fury felt Deontay Wilder could be dealing with “mental health issues.” He planned to go for a tit-for-tat response to Wilder’s allegations. But he eventually decided against it.

“Rather than just go back and forth with him and yada yada yada, saying he’s deluded and all that, I’m just going to pray for him, and I’m going to ask God to help him,” Fury said, adding, “I’m going to ask the Father to bring him back to the light cuz this man is a lost, lost soul, and I beg Jesus to turn him, to return him to the kingdom.”

Fury’s confidence in his fair and square wins is backed by many. Yet it’s not clear if the same support will be extended toward the Usyk fight claims.

When they fought for the first time, on May 18, 2024, Fury suffered a ninth-round knockdown before succumbing to a split decision in Usyk’s favor. The second bout, on December 21, was a more decisive affair in which Usyk defeated him on the scorecards of all three judges. Barring a few like Fury promoter Frank Warren, hardly anyone retained any doubts over the verdict.

Yet Fury continues to dispute it. Or is the latest callout a ploy for a trilogy?